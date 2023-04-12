Lots of audibles have been called during the Chadron State College football team’s spring practice, Offensive Coordinator Micah Smith said. But they weren’t by the quarterbacks. It was by the coaches after they had heard or seen the weather forecasts, Smith smiled.

Yes, the practice schedule had to be changed several times because of snow storms. But if the weather remains nice this week, the 15th and final practice (all that are allowed) will be the spring game at 6 o’clock Friday night under the lights at Elliott Field.

There are 86 names on the spring roster, 40 of them lettermen from last year when the Eagles finished with a 3-8 record. Because they are recovering from injuries, most of them left over from last fall, several won’t play in the spring game, but all are expected to be ready to go again this fall.

In particular, injuries at quarterback took a heavy toll last season. Transfer Heath Beemiller started the first three games, but suffered a knee injury in the late in the third game. Sophomore Mason Hamilton took over in the fourth game, completed 28 of 51 passes for 241 yards, but also sustained a shoulder injury and couldn’t play again. He’s still recovering from surgery, but is expected to be available this fall.

Redshirt freshman Preston Pearson was the quarterback in the next three games, two of which the Eagles won. He completed 56 of 81 passes (69%) for 676 yards and six touchdowns, but suffered a foot injury while picking up a crucial first down late in his third game, which the Eagles won on the last play, and was sidelined the rest of the season.

Beemiller wasn’t back at full speed, but was available again and called the signals in the final four games. He finished the season with 114 completions in 217 attempts and six TDs.

Beemiller and Pearson have been the main contenders for playing time this spring. Beemiller said he learned a lot last fall and feels much more comfortable while this spring

Head Coach Jay Long, who also coaches the offensive line, hopes it will be more consistent this fall. It features center Michael Decamillis, who was a second-team all-RMAC choice last fall. Sophomore Remington Ferree, who is 6-5, 320 pounds is another returning starter with lots of potential. Tyler Carpenter and Vince Mosley also saw some action up front as redshirt freshmen.

Smith believes the Eagles are in good shape at the skill positions. He said lettermen Dorian Collier, Rylan Aguallo and Brock Ping along with redshirt freshman Jake Marschall are capable running backs. He also points out that the top wide receivers from a year ago—Ahlonte Hair, Tommy Thomas, Grant Swenson and Ali Musa, have returned.

In addition, Jahani Wright has rejoined the Eagles this spring showing much promise a couple of years ago.

Both Long and Smith say the Eagles are particularly strong at tight end, where Peter Krohn, who caught 30 passes for 302 yards and was second-team all-conference, has returned. Redshirt freshman Ro Abercrombie was the 2022 top backup at the position and has continued to improve.

The coaches say the defensive line is probably the Eagles’ strongest position overall, even though Tayven Bray, who was a first-team all-conference lineman, has graduated.

While he’s not had contact this spring after having ankle surgery, Hunter O’Connor had one of the best season in CSC annals last fall when he earned both all-RMAC regional and All-American honors after his 16 sacks broke the CSC record and were second in NCAA II. Still only a junior, O’Connor had an amazing 23 tackles for 116 yards of negative yardage last season.

Other returning starters in the D line include Kobe Whipple and Tanner True, while Gabe Perkins, Traven Smith and Kien Martin are also back after providing excellent support a year ago.

The linebacking corps is led by Xavier Harrell, who paced the team with 66 tackles last fall, and Joey Geil, now a senior who has been a standout his entire career. Heamasi Latu, a starter until suffering a torn ACL late in the season, also will be available again.

Saxon Wright is a young linebacker who has seen considerable playing time and Harrison native Tommy Watson continues to improve, Defensive Coordinator Clint Sasse said.

After both Bobby Peale and Brendan Bremer, who received first- and second-team RMAC honors, respectively, last fall, have graduated, the Eagles need some newcomers in the defensive backfield. Returnees Harvey Reynolds and Dax Yeradi are the most experienced after combining to make 90 tackles last fall.

Cornerback candidates include transfers Deonte’ Jackson and Jaylen Byrd along with Byrd’s brother Javian, who has returned after missing last season. The coaches also note that Sutton Pohlman, Brandon Sandersfeld and Peyton Millis also are contenders for playing time in the secondary.

The spring game will be open to the public without charge.