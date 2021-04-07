CSC football team to scrimmage Bears

The Chadron State College football team will be doing something new on Saturday. For the first time during the spring, the Eagles will visit the University of Northern Colorado for a scrimmage.

The Eagles opened their spring drills on Sunday, March 28 and had six practices during the week before taking off Saturday and Sunday during Easter weekend. They resumed practicing on Monday and will continue to work out prior to the trip to Greeley.

Head Coach Jay Long said it’s expected that 63 players will travel. Full contact will take place except there will be no live special teams action. Northern Colorado is calling it a closed scrimmage.

Long added that all the players making the trip are expected to see action so the coaches can evaluate them.

Long said Northern Colorado’s director of football operations contacted him, asking if the Eagles would be interested in scrimmaging the Bears.

Northern Colorado is a member of the Big Sky Conference. None of the 11 football teams in the league played last fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but eight of them have played between three and five games this spring. However, the Bears are one of remaining three which opted out of the spring schedule