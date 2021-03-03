CSC football team to scrimmage

The Chadron State College football program has arranged two spring scrimmages with outside competition, Head Football Coach Jay Long said Monday.

First-year University of Northern Colorado Head Coach Ed McCaffrey, the former Denver Broncos tight end, has invited the Eagles to Greeley on April 10, for an informal scrimmage on the Bears’ practice fields starting at 2 p.m. No admission will be charged.

The Bears chose to forego the spring season currently underway in their league, the Big Sky Conference, and instead will pursue a modified spring schedule, with a focus on preparing for a full fall season.

The last time Chadron State shared a field with UNC was in 2007, the year after the Bears entered their transition to NCAA Division I. CSC won 31-0 in Greeley.

On April 24, in lieu of the annual Cardinal and White spring intrasquad scrimmage, the Eagles will host Wayne State College and first-year head coach John McMenamin for another scrimmage.

The format for the Wayne scrimmage will be similar to how CSC's Spring Game is traditionally organized. At 10:30 the teams will take part in drills, followed by about an hour of live competition.

A longtime Nebraska College Conference rival, Wayne State last visited Elliott Field in 2008 for an NCAA Division II playoff game that the Eagles won 23-17.

