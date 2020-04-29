CSC Golf Classic called off

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The 2020 edition of the annual Chadron State College Golf Classic--Don Beebe Tournament will not be played in compliance with Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts' April 9 Directed Health Measure suspending organized team sporting events through May 31 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This would have been the 26th annual tournament, which dates back to 1995. It was scheduled to being the evening of Friday, May 22 and continue through Saturday and Sunday.

In lieu of inviting CSC athletics supporters to Chadron, the Chadron State Foundation is offering an opportunity to support athletics through its web page at csc.edu/alumni/events/golfclassic.csc. For a donation of $125, fans can receive this year's tournament Adidas cap and a limited edition tournament golf polo shirt.

Proceeds will help support Eagles athletics in 2020. The items will be shipped this summer. The Foundation also invites its supporters to send their own photos to alumni@csc.edu while wearing the gear.

The 2020 tournament sponsors are: Aladdin Dining Services, Best Western of Chadron, Chadron Ace Hardware, Country Kitchen, Dietrich Distributing, First National Bank of Omaha, Security First Bank, Randy Bauer State Farm Insurance, First National Bank of Chadron, Outlaw Printers, Wahlstrom Ford, Big Bat's and Wild's Bar & Grill.

