CSC Golf Classic is this weekend

The 27th Chadron State College Golf Tournament, also known as the Don Beebe Classic, will be taking place this weekend at Ridgeview Country Club to help long-time friends renew acquaintances and provide support for the Eagles’ athletic program.

Thirty-four four-person teams are entered. They will be playing 18 holes both Saturday and Sunday with each team member swinging away on each hole. Half the teams will tee off at 7 a.m. and the others at about 1 p.m. on both dates.

As per usual, many former Chadron State athletes will be returning, often joining with ex-teammates to form a foursome. Numerous family units also have been formed.

In addition to the classic competition, there will be a Par-Three Shootout during the Friday evening social and check-in at the golf course. Participants will be challenged to "hit the green" in an elimination-style contest, with two shots for $10 on hole No. 2. The Par-Three Shootout will start from the red tees and eliminate contestants progressively until one golfer remains.

Contestants don’t have to be a classic participant to enter the shootout.

A social hour and prime rib dinner also will start at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Country Kitchen Restaurant Banquet Room. Tickets for non-golfers to enjoy the dinner may still be reserved by calling 432-6362. The price is $25 per plate.

Many Chadron State alumni besides former CSC athletes are among the entries. So are lots of regular Ridgeview golfers. At least 60 of the participants have Chadron addresses.

The winning teams in the Championship Round since the tourney began in 1995 are listed:

CSC Celebrity Golf Tournament Champions

1995—Dan Johnson, Ed McNulty and Tom Simons, Chadron, and David Kruse, Crawford, 88 (reduced to 27 holes because of rain).

1996—Jim Brownfield, Cozad; Jim Hogeland, Alma; and Del and Dick Rubottom, Blackfoot, Idaho; 118 (61-57).

1997—Rod and Brock Ehler and Jim Cauble, Scottsbluff, and Rex Brown, Newcastle, Wyo., 120 (59-61).

1998—Rod and Brock Ehler and Jim Cauble, Scottsbluff, and Rex Brown, Newcastle, Wyo., 120.

1999—Doug, John and Mark Dietrich and Dave Rizzi, Alliance, 89 (27 holes because of rain).

2000—Rod Ehler, Scottsbluff; Lee Rubottom, Gering; Tracy Long, North Platte; and Dale Williamson, Chadron, 118.

2001—Dan Johnson and Tom Simons, Chadron; Ed McNulty, Mitchell; and Judd Norman, Billings, Mont., 119 (61-58).

2002—Rod Ehler, Scottsbluff; Lee Rubottom, Gering; Tracy Long, North Platte; and Dale Williamson, Chadron, 117 (58-59).

2003—Dan Johnson and Tom Simons, Chadron; Ed McNulty, Mitchell; and Judd Norman, Billings, Mont.; 122 (63-59).

2004—Dick Bolin and Lee Rubottom, Gering; Tracy Long, North Platte; and Dale Williamson, Chadron, 116 (58-58).

2005—Bret and Scott Simons, Rob Stack and Jake Williamson, Chadron, 119* (61-58).

2006—Jim Brownfield, Cozad; Mike Brownfield, Sioux Falls, S.D.; and Trevor Moon and Jake Jones, Buffalo, Wyo., 117 (59-58).

2007—Steve Behrends, Judd Hageman and Brett and Scott Simons, Chadron, 112 (56-56) Won by nine strokes.

2008—Steve DeBoer and Tom Park, Chadron, and Brad Fox and Eric Park, Billings, Mont., 123 (60-63).

2009—Bret and Scott Simons, Rob Stack and Joe McLain, Chadron, 120* (61-59).

2010—Tom, Bret and Scott Simons and Rob Stack, Chadron, 117 (59-58). (won by 3 strokes).

2011—Tim Connealy, Chadron; Dan Connealy, Omaha; and Rick and Collin Petri, Kearney, 122 (59-63). (won by 3 strokes over Simons)

2012—Tom Simons and Rob Stack, Chadron; Bret Simons, Hill City, S.D., and Scott Simons, Fort Collins, Colo., 116 (58-58). (won by 7 strokes).

2013—Tom Simons and Rob Stack, Chadron; Bret Simons, Hill City, S.D.; and Scott Simons, Johnstown, Colo., 119 (63-56). (won by 2 strokes)

2014—John Dietrich and Brady Mitchell, Gering, Jon Ellwanger, Scottsbluff, and Dave Rizzi, Alliance, 124 (62-62). (the Simons did not play).

2015—Tom Simons and Rob Stack, Chadron; Bret Simons, Rapid City, and Scott Simons, Gillette. 121 (56 and 65). (won by 5 strokes).

2016—Tom Simons and Rob Stack, Chadron; Bret Simons, Rapid City, and Scott Simons, Gillette. 122 (66 and 56). (won by 7 strokes).

2017—Tom Simons and Rob Stack, Chadron; Bret Simons, Rapid City; and Scott Simons, Gillette, 123, (61and 62). (won by three strokes).

2018—Tom Simons and Rob Stack, Chadron; Bret Simons, Rapid City; and Scott Simons, Gillette; 118 (59 and 59). Won by 7 strokes.

2019--Tom Simons and Rob Stack, Chadron; Bret Simons, Rapid City; and Scott Simons, Gillette, 124 (64-60). (won by 1 stroke over Dan Johnson & Co.).

2020--No tournament held because of Coronavirus.

2021--Tom Simons and Don Dotson, Chadron, Bret Simons, Rapid City, and Scott Simons, Gillette, 122 (61-61) (won by 5 strokes over Hicksteins.)

*Won playoffs with Dan Johnson, Tom Simons, Ed McNulty and Judd Norman in 2005 and 2009. They played 2 extra holes in 2005 and 3 holes in 2009.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0