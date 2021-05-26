CSC Golf Classic is this weekend

After not taking place last year because of the Coronavirus, the Chadron State College Golf Classic, also known as the Don Beebe Tournament, will be this weekend at Ridgeview Country Club. It will be the 26th year for the tourney.
A full slate of 36 four-person teams are entered. They will be playing Saturday and Sunday. The 144 participants are coming from at least14 states, according to tourney coordinator Jake Rissler, a member of the Chadron State Foundation and Alumni Office staff.
The activities will actually begin with a “get re-acquainted” social at Ridgeview at 6 o’clock Friday evening. It will include a reception, the start of a silent auction involving an array of CSC merchandise and some “shoot-out” competition to help the participants get ready for the official action.
The tourney will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday when half the teams will begin playing 18 holes at Ridgeview Country Club. The remaining teams will hit the course at about 1 p.m.
A social hour and prime rib dinner will start at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Country Kitchen Restaurant Banquet Room. Tickets for non-golfers to enjoy the dinner may still be reserved by calling 432-6362. The price is $20 per plate.
The tourney will be completed on Sunday with another full set of morning and afternoon rounds again. The prizes will be distributed late Sunday afternoon.
Proceeds from the tourney help support Chadron State athletics.
Chadron State graduate and former Eagles and NFL football standout Don Beebe, for whom the tourney is named, and his brother, Dan, are coming from Illinois to participate.
Many Chadron State alumni, including numerous former CSC athletes, are among the entries. So are lots of regular Ridgeview golfers.
This will be the first time in at least five years that the maximum number of teams have entered.
The winning teams in the Championship Round since the tourney began in 1995 are listed:
CSC Celebrity Golf Tournament Champions
1995—Dan Johnson, Ed McNulty and Tom Simons, Chadron, and David Kruse, Crawford, 88 (reduced to 27 holes because of rain).
1996—Jim Brownfield, Cozad; Jim Hogeland, Alma; and Del and Dick Rubottom, Blackfoot, Idaho; 118 (61-57).
1997—Rod and Brock Ehler and Jim Cauble, Scottsbluff, and Rex Brown, Newcastle, Wyo., 120 (59-61).
1998—Rod and Brock Ehler and Jim Cauble, Scottsbluff, and Rex Brown, Newcastle, Wyo., 120.
1999—Doug, John and Mark Dietrich and Dave Rizzi, Alliance, 89 (27 holes because of rain).
2000—Rod Ehler, Scottsbluff; Lee Rubottom, Gering; Tracy Long, North Platte; and Dale Williamson, Chadron, 118.
2001—Dan Johnson and Tom Simons, Chadron; Ed McNulty, Mitchell; and Judd Norman, Billings, Mont., 119 (61-58).
2002—Rod Ehler, Scottsbluff; Lee Rubottom, Gering; Tracy Long, North Platte; and Dale Williamson, Chadron, 117 (58-59).
2003—Dan Johnson and Tom Simons, Chadron; Ed McNulty, Mitchell; and Judd Norman, Billings, Mont.; 122 (63-59).
2004—Dick Bolin and Lee Rubottom, Gering; Tracy Long, North Platte; and Dale Williamson, Chadron, 116 (58-58).
2005—Bret and Scott Simons, Rob Stack and Jake Williamson, Chadron, 119* (61-58).
2006—Jim Brownfield, Cozad; Mike Brownfield, Sioux Falls, S.D.; and Trevor Moon and Jake Jones, Buffalo, Wyo., 117 (59-58).
2007—Steve Behrends, Judd Hageman and Brett and Scott Simons, Chadron, 112 (56-56) Won by nine strokes.
2008—Steve DeBoer and Tom Park, Chadron, and Brad Fox and Eric Park, Billings, Mont., 123 (60-63).
2009—Bret and Scott Simons, Rob Stack and Joe McLain, Chadron, 120* (61-59).
2010—Tom, Bret and Scott Simons and Rob Stack, Chadron, 117 (59-58). (won by 3 strokes).
2011—Tim Connealy, Chadron; Dan Connealy, Omaha; and Rick and Collin Petri, Kearney, 122 (59-63). (won by 3 strokes over Simons)
2012—Tom Simons and Rob Stack, Chadron; Bret Simons, Hill City, S.D., and Scott Simons, Fort Collins, Colo., 116 (58-58). (won by 7 strokes).
2013—Tom Simons and Rob Stack, Chadron; Bret Simons, Hill City, S.D.; and Scott Simons, Johnstown, Colo., 119 (63-56). (won by 2 strokes)
2014—John Dietrich and Brady Mitchell, Gering, Jon Ellwanger, Scottsbluff, and Dave Rizzi, Alliance, 124 (62-62). (the Simons did not play).
2015—Tom Simons and Rob Stack, Chadron; Bret Simons, Rapid City, and Scott Simons, Gillette. 121 (56 and 65). (won by 5 strokes).
2016—Tom Simons and Rob Stack, Chadron; Bret Simons, Rapid City, and Scott Simons, Gillette. 122 (66 and 56). (won by 7 strokes).
2017—Tom Simons and Rob Stack, Chadron; Bret Simons, Rapid City; and Scott Simons, Gillette, 123, (61and 62). (won by three strokes).
2018—Tom Simons and Rob Stack, Chadron; Bret Simons, Rapid City; and Scott Simons, Gillette; 118 (59 and 59). Won by 7 strokes.
2019--Tom Simons and Rob Stack, Chadron; Bret Simons, Rapid City; and Scott Simons, Gillette, 124 (64-60). (won by 1 stroke over Dan Johnson & Co.).
2020--No tournament held because of Coronavirus.
*Won playoffs with Dan Johnson, Tom Simons, Ed McNulty and Judd Norman in 2005 and 2009. They played 2 extra holes in 2005 and 3 holes in 2009.