CSC Golf Classic is this weekend

After not taking place last year because of the Coronavirus, the Chadron State College Golf Classic, also known as the Don Beebe Tournament, will be this weekend at Ridgeview Country Club. It will be the 26th year for the tourney.

A full slate of 36 four-person teams are entered. They will be playing Saturday and Sunday. The 144 participants are coming from at least14 states, according to tourney coordinator Jake Rissler, a member of the Chadron State Foundation and Alumni Office staff.

The activities will actually begin with a “get re-acquainted” social at Ridgeview at 6 o’clock Friday evening. It will include a reception, the start of a silent auction involving an array of CSC merchandise and some “shoot-out” competition to help the participants get ready for the official action.

The tourney will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday when half the teams will begin playing 18 holes at Ridgeview Country Club. The remaining teams will hit the course at about 1 p.m.

A social hour and prime rib dinner will start at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Country Kitchen Restaurant Banquet Room. Tickets for non-golfers to enjoy the dinner may still be reserved by calling 432-6362. The price is $20 per plate.