CSC golfers find that RMAC is tough

As about all Chadron State College athletic teams have experienced in recent years, the CSC golf team also found last week that making progress in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference is becoming tougher all the time.

The Eagles shot by far their best score during a three-round tournament at the RMAC Championships at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Ariz., but improved their standing as a team by just one place. Therefore, they finished eighth among the 12 conference teams that participated.

Chadron State’s team score over the 54-holes that were played during three days—April 17-19—was a 957. That’s a 24-stroke gain from a year ago, but the other teams also improved and the Eagles didn’t make much headway in the standings.

CSC Coach John Ritzen said he and his players were disappointed with their outcome, although he admitted that the Eagles played “some of our best 54-hole performances.”

“They had a good week, but weren’t satisfied,” the coach added.

The Eagles finished with a 981 total last year and placed ninth at the conference tourney. In 2018 they had a 1,118 score and were 11th. The next year, they shot a 987 and tied for ninth. The 2020 showdown was cancelled because of COVID.

Athletic Director Joel Smith agreed that most of the other Chadron State teams also have not fared well in conference competition recently, but it’s not so much that the Eagles are less capable, but other RMAC teams in nearly every sport have improved during the past five or so years, or in some cases, the last decade.

Smith said he appreciates the efforts the coaches make to recruit the best athletes possible and build strong teams. “It’s a tough job,” he added.

Playing in her home state, junior Jordan Grasis of Yuma, Ariz., led the Eagles during the tourney with three rounds in the 70s for a 235 total, allowing her to tie for 18th among the 59 participants in the individual standings. Her 18-hole scores were 77, 79 and 79.

Brooke Kramer of Aurora, Colo., finished with a 240 total while Kinsey Smith of Windsor, Colo., had a 241 and Alpine Hickstein of Chadron finished with a 242.

Led by medalist Faith Kilgore, who had rounds of 72, 73 and 68 for a 213 aggregate score, Colorado Christian won the championship with an 882 total. Colorado-Colorado Springs was second with an 890.

CSC individual scores:

T18, Jordan Grasis, 77-79-79, 235; 32, Brooke Kramer, 81-79-80, 240; 33, Kinsey Smith, 83-80-78, 241; T34, Alpine Hickstein, 80-83-79, 242; T47, Kenzey Kanno, 82-83-89, 254.

Team Scores:

1, Colorado Christian, 299-293-290, 882; 2, Colorado Springs, 300-296-294, 890; 3, Regis, 312-304-307, 923; 4, Colorado Mesa, 318-301-306, 925; 5, CSU-Pueblo, 314-312-305, 931; 6, MSU Denver, 309-313-313, 935; 7, Westminster, 320-317-308, 945; 8, Chadron State, 320-321-316, 957; 9, Fort Lewis, 330-330-318, 978; 10, South Dakota Mines, 336-324-324, 984; 11, Black Hills State, 387-360-352,1,099; 12, Adams State, 368-376-365, 1,109.

