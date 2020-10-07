CSC golfers make big gains to win tourney

Led by Alpine Hickstein's tournament-low, three-over-par 75 a week ago Tuesday, the Chadron State College golfers clawed their way from four strokes back in the opening round to win the Yellow Jacket Fall Classic by 29 shots over longtime rivals South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State in Spearfish.

The Eagles also improved their score from day one to day two to win the tourney by 29 strokes.

They shot a 357 in the first round and a 328 in the second round.

Twenty-three players from the three teams participated, including eight who competed independently.

"To be honest," CSC Coach John Ritzen said following the tourney, "I was kind of disappointed with the way we played the first day, even though the weather wasn't ideal. We hadn't shot that high as a team in a while. Give the ladies credit, though. They were poised and I was proud of how they bounced back.”

While the Eagles slashed their score by 29 strokes from day one to day two, both South Dakota teams saw their totals grow. Mines’ score went up nine strokes and Black Hills’ added 11.

Hickstein's 86 the first day left her tied for fourth before the 75, her season best, gave her the individual tournament title by eight strokes over South Dakota Mines' Annika Schooler.