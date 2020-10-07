CSC golfers make big gains to win tourney

Led by Alpine Hickstein's tournament-low, three-over-par 75 a week ago Tuesday, the Chadron State College golfers clawed their way from four strokes back in the opening round to win the Yellow Jacket Fall Classic by 29 shots over longtime rivals South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State in Spearfish.
The Eagles also improved their score from day one to day two to win the tourney by 29 strokes.
They shot a 357 in the first round and a 328 in the second round.
Twenty-three players from the three teams participated, including eight who competed independently.
"To be honest," CSC Coach John Ritzen said following the tourney, "I was kind of disappointed with the way we played the first day, even though the weather wasn't ideal. We hadn't shot that high as a team in a while. Give the ladies credit, though. They were poised and I was proud of how they bounced back.”
While the Eagles slashed their score by 29 strokes from day one to day two, both South Dakota teams saw their totals grow. Mines’ score went up nine strokes and Black Hills’ added 11.
Hickstein's 86 the first day left her tied for fourth before the 75, her season best, gave her the individual tournament title by eight strokes over South Dakota Mines' Annika Schooler.
Hickstein was the only contestant to shoot below 80 in either round. She was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s Player of the Week following the victory.
Two Eagles who played independently showed how much depth the team possesses. Kayla Elder placed third at 83-88, 171, and newcomer Jordan Grasis, shot 91-81, 172.
Nearly every CSC player improved her score during the second round, with several dropping double-digit strokes off their score. Anna Branscome, playing as an independent, dropped 11 strokes with a 93-82,175 for seventh place. Brooke Kramer lowered her score by 17 strokes, going from 97 to 80 and finishing ninth at 177.
Kenzey Kanno, who led the CSC team on day one, placed fifth, firing 84-89, 173.
Coach Ritzen said the Eagles' play in round two is more indicative of the team's true talent.
Chadron State enter the Samuel Proal Invitational at Colorado State-Pueblo on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 12-13.
Team Scores:
1, Chadron State, 357-328, 685; 2, South Dakota Mines, 353-361,714; 3, Black Hills State, 373-384, 757.
CSC Individuals:
1, Alpine Hickstein, 86-75, 161; 3, Kayla Elder, 83-88, 171; 4, Jordan Grasis, 91-81,172; 5, Kenzey Kanno, 84-89, 173; 7, Anna Branscome, 93-82, 175; 9, Brooke Kramer, 97-80, 177, 11, Allison Acosta, 94-88, 182; 17, Josie Rush, 94-99, 193.
