CSC golfers place high at season-openers

The Chadron State College golf team opened the spring portion of its 2021-22 season with some excellent results while competing in two tournaments last week on courses in the Las Vegas, Nev., area.

The Eagles initially were second, just three strokes from top honors at a six-team tourney played Monday and Tuesday at the Stallion Mountain Golf Club, then placed third among seven teams on Thursday and Friday at the Legacy Golf Club Course. Both tourneys were hosted by Winona State University of Minnesota.

Led by medalist Kinsey Smith, sophomore from Windsor, Colo., the Eagles were tied for first with Lubbock Christian after day 1 of the first tournament with scores of 341. The scores were much lower during the second day, and the team from Texas shot a 317, three strokes better than Chadron State to win the event 658 to 661 strokes.

Smith had scores of 82 and 75 stokes for a 157 total and the individual championship, the first of her college career. Brooke Kramer, a sophomore from Aurora, Colo., also had top 10 finish for the Eagles, placing ninth with rounds of 90 and 76 for a 166 total.

Paced by medalist Carly Moon, who finished with a 161 total, Winona State took top honors in the second tournament, finishing with team totals of 339 and 328 for a 667 tally. McKendree of Illinois was the runner-up at 340-332, 672, while Chadron State was third at 341-337, 678.

This time, Jordan Grasis of Yuma, Ariz., led the Eagles with identical scores of 83 for a 166 that allowed her to tie for third place. Chadron native Alpine Hickstein shot 86 the first day and 83 the second day for a 169 mark that gave her a share of eighth place.

Smith shared 10th place with scores of 83- 87, 170, and Kramer was close behind at 87-84, 171, and a tie for 12th.

Other teams participating in the first tournament were South Dakota Mines and the University of Mary from North Dakota, along with a second Winona State entry. Chapman University from California and another North Dakota school, Minot State, played in the second tourney.

CSC Coach John Ritzen said he was a bit disappointed that his team didn’t win both tournaments, but added that he observed “plenty of positives” and believes the Eagles “are really close to putting something special together.”

The team’s next outing will be Sunday and Monday, March 20-21, at Pueblo, Colo.

