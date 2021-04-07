CSC golfers play their best ever--twice

The Chadron State College golf team played its best two rounds in the 26-year history of the sport at the school last weekend during the Palm Valley Classic at Goodyear, Ariz.

The Eagles shot a 314 on Friday to knock three strokes off the old record for 18 holes that was posted at the Pueblo Country Club during the 2019-2020 season. The next day, Coach John Ritzen’s team did even better. This time the Eagles fired a 311. That added up to a 625, some 20 strokes under CSC’s former 36-hole record that occurred a bit more than a year ago on a course in the Las Vegas, Nev., area.

The coach, of course, was happy. He said his troops played smart and didn’t make many errors.

Both Kenzey Kanno of Mitchell and Allison Acosta, an Ora Valley, Ariz., native playing in her home state, had career-bests by one stroke while shooting 77 and 79, respectively, on Friday. Kanno duplicated her Friday score on Saturday for a 154 total that led the Eagles and placed her 32nd among the 107 entries from 20 teams. Acosta carded an 80 during the second round for a 159 tally

Kanno finished with 22 pars during the two rounds to pace the Eagles.