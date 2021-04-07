CSC golfers play their best ever--twice

The Chadron State College golf team played its best two rounds in the 26-year history of the sport at the school last weekend during the Palm Valley Classic at Goodyear, Ariz.
The Eagles shot a 314 on Friday to knock three strokes off the old record for 18 holes that was posted at the Pueblo Country Club during the 2019-2020 season. The next day, Coach John Ritzen’s team did even better. This time the Eagles fired a 311. That added up to a 625, some 20 strokes under CSC’s former 36-hole record that occurred a bit more than a year ago on a course in the Las Vegas, Nev., area.
The coach, of course, was happy. He said his troops played smart and didn’t make many errors.
Both Kenzey Kanno of Mitchell and Allison Acosta, an Ora Valley, Ariz., native playing in her home state, had career-bests by one stroke while shooting 77 and 79, respectively, on Friday. Kanno duplicated her Friday score on Saturday for a 154 total that led the Eagles and placed her 32nd among the 107 entries from 20 teams. Acosta carded an 80 during the second round for a 159 tally
Kanno finished with 22 pars during the two rounds to pace the Eagles.
Chadron native Alpine Hickstein recorded a birdie and had a dozen pars to finish with a 76 to lead the Eagles during the opening round. On Saturday, Hickstein shot an 80, giving her a 156 total to tie for 44th.
Kinzey Smith of Windsor, Colo., also finished with a 156 total. She shot an 82 the first day, then lowered it to 74, three strokes below her previous-best 18-hole score.
The Eagles’ fifth player, Brooke Kramer of Aurora, Colo., shot 85 and 82 for a 167 overall.
Point Loma Nazarene from California won the team title with 297-285, 582. One of the Sea Lions, Nicola Kaminski, was the medalist at 74-68, 142.
The Westminster Griffins led the seven RMAC entries that participated with a pair of 305 scores to place eighth in the team standings. The Eagles’ 625 was good for 13th.
The Eagles were to wrap up their trip by playing in the Desert Invitational hosted by West Texas A&M on another Arizona course Monday and Tuesday. They’ll also conclude the season in Arizona April 18-20 during the RMAC’s Tournament.