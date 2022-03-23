CSC golfers tie all-time best

The Chadron State College golf team was sixth at the two-round Pack Classic, hosted by CSU-Pueblo at the Walking Stick Golf Course on Sunday.

The Eagles tied their all-time 36-round team score of 625, set at Goodyear, Ariz., last year. They placed among the top half of 15 teams that entered the Pueblo event, as well as fourth among the 11 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference teams that competed.

"It was a long day, playing all 36." said CSC Golf Coach John Ritzen. "The ladies did an amazing job of staying positive and focused. It was exciting to see Jordan (Grasis) keep her good play going, from her top three finish in Las Vegas a week ago. Hopefully, we can continue to improve and play with the best teams in the RMAC going forward."

CSC shot a 309 in its first 18 holes Sunday. That is No. 2 all-time for the program. The Eagles played another 18 in the afternoon, coming away with another top-five round score for the program at 316 strokes.

Grasis, a junior from Yuma, Ariz., led the Eagles during the classic. She tied for seventh at the end of the 36 holes with a 152, which was the third-best all-time tournament score for an individual at CSC.

Grasis was only two strokes from the 36-hole individual school record with a 77-75-152.

Alpine Hickstein and Brooke Kramer tied for the Eagles with two-round scores of 156, which ranked 22nd at the classic.

Chadron State will return to the links April 4-5 at the Hardrocker Spring Invitational in Rapid City before closing the season at the RMAC Championships on April 17-19.

