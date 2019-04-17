The CSC women’s golf team will close out their season this weekend at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships at Ocotillo Golf Resort, in Chandler, Arizona.
“As a team we’d like to put a round together where everyone plays well at the same time,” Head Coach John Ritzen said. “If we can do that we’ll see ourselves move up in the final team rankings. In the end, our main goal is to finish as high as possible as a team.”
To do that, Ritzen said the team will need good individual performances.
According to Ritzen his golfers are all aware of where they stand with regard to how they’ve shot at recent events.
“We want to continue to improve on our scores like we have been through the spring and have our best day (at Championships),” Ritzen said.
According to Ritzen, who is in his third year coaching the team, the big stage of the Championships could add extra pressure for his golfers.
“With golf, getting out of your own head is the hardest part,” he said. “So if we can kinda control our emotions and do a good job on that side of it, I see the girls playing very well.
“A lot of our issues now aren’t the physical nature of the game. It’s not hitting the ball - they’re doing a great job of that - but we’re continuing to try to improve on our mental game.” Ritzen said.
If his team can do that, he said, they should see scores start to drop.
For senior Sam Rahmig, the RMAC Championships represent the final meet of her career with CSC.
“It’s crazy to think that this is it for Sam,” Ritzen said. “She’s done so much for this program. We’re thankful for the leadership she’s provided for the team.”
Ritzen said Rahmig has been golfing well lately and he hopes she can continue that in her final meet.
“Sam’s been that consistent piece for us that we’ve lacked in the past,” Ritzen said. “Her average day now is what some of her better days were in the past.”
Another golfer who has played well of late is Chadron native and CSC freshman Alpine Hickstein.
Last week in St. Louis Hickstein tied a school record for 18 holes previously held by Ally Malzahn who hit the mark in September of 2007, according to CSC Sports Information.
Ritzen said he hopes to continue to see her score around that mark as she gets better and more consistent.
“The girls are pretty young, but they’re also very talented,” Ritzen said of the group he’s taking to the championship which includes one senior, one sophomore and three freshman. “So if they can put it together they can have a great day. Alpine’s shown she can do that and we’ve seen spurts of that from the other girls as well, but you’ve got to be able to do that for an entire tournament, which can be difficult.”
Ritzen’s RMAC Championships group will include Rahmig and Hickstein, along with freshmen Anna Branscome and Abby White. Sophomore Logan Kasten will join as the fifth golfer.
“We’re not taking Kayla Elder with us,” Ritzen said. “She had to withdraw last week with a back issue. She’s been battling that all spring. She’s going to have to take some time off from golf, unfortunately, and get healthy.”
Ritzen said the rehabilitation of Elder’s back will probably take most of the summer.
“Losing her will hurt because she’s been trending, from what little we’ve got to see of her this year, as one of our top three golfers,” he said.
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in Chandler, Arizona, are expected to be in the 80s and even the 90s during the tournament, a far cry from the weather the team has experienced recently in Chadron.
“We’re probably not going to be ready for that,” Ritzen says, laughing. “It’s going to hit us in the face when we get off the place, I’m sure.”
Ritzen said he hopes the group will have the opportunity to practice outside this week.