Two Chadron State College graduates were recently honored for leading the Douglas High School girls’ track and field team to the Wyoming State Meet championship in May.
Josiah Smith was named the Wyoming Coaches Association Class 3A Girls’ Outdoor Track Coach of the Year and Wendy Gamble was one of two recipients of the Assistant Coach of the Year Award.
The awards were handed out during the Hall of Fame Banquet in Casper on July 19. This was the first time Smith had received the award and the second time for Gamble.
You have free articles remaining.
Both have coached track and field at Douglas High for 13 years, but this was just Smith’s second year as the head coach. His Lady Bearcats edged Powell by 9.5 points to win this year’s Class 3 A State Championship.
Smith is familiar with Wyoming track and field. During his career at Torrington High School he won seven Class 3A gold medals in the jumps and was named the All-Class Male Athlete of the Meet as a senior in 1999. He owned the Eagles’ outdoor records in the 110-meter high hurdles and the long jump when he graduated from CSC in 2004.
Gamble did not compete in track and field in college, but has been a successful distance coach at Douglas. She was unable to attend this year’s awards program because she was recovering from knee surgery and did not want to “limp across the stage,” in her words.