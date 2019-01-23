Josh Wilson, son of Chadron State College graduates Mike and Vicki Wilson, was recently hired as a scout by the Detroit Tigers.
Wilson, 37, played pro baseball 17 years and was in 431 major league games with eight different teams. He retired as a player this past season.
The Wilsons are a baseball family. His father is a native of Pennsylvania and primarily played second base for the CSC baseball team while attending the college in the early 1970s.
Mike Wilson was the head baseball coach at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh for 17 years until the sport was discontinued in 2010. His teams won 344 games, an average of 20 a year.
Josh’s mother, the former Vicki Erwin of Albion, Neb., majored in biology and earth science at CSC and was a member of Chi Omega Sorority and Eaglettes and sang in the college choir.