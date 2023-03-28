Funeral services for Lee Dick of Scottsbluff took place Thursday, March 23 at The Rock Church in Scottsbluff. He died March 19 in Scottsbluff at age 77.

Dick earned both his bachelor’s degree in 1968 and his master’s degree in 1974 from Chadron State College. He lettered in basketball at CSC three times and was a member of the 1966-67 team that won the NAIA District 11 championship and represented Nebraska at the National Tournament in Kansas City.

The team was inducted into the CSC Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014.

After graduating with his bachelor’s degree, Dick taught math and coached at Morrill for 30 years before being selected as activities director at Scottsbluff in 1999. He filled that position until retiring in 2012.

He later served as a math tutor at Western Nebraska Community College, was a substitute teacher and was still refereeing high school volleyball last fall.

He was born to Abe and Eleanor Dick Nov. 6, 1945 in Fairbury, Neb., and graduated from Rock River High School in Wyoming. While attending CSC, he met his wife, the former Bonnie Lou Johnson. They were married Aug. 9, 1970 and had two children, Tiffanie and Andrew. Both of them and their spouses live in Scottsbluff.