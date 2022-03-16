CSC grappler’s first foe wins national title

The luck of the draw for the NCAA Division II National Wrestling Tournament was not favorable for Chadron State College’s Ethan Leake.

The 141-pound redshirt sophomore from Clovis, Calif., had the misfortune of being matched up in the opening round against the grappler who went on to become the national champion.

Leake’s foe was Zeth Brower from little known Lander University at Greenwood, S.C. Leake gave him a good tussle, but Brower won by a 5-2 score. Getting points against Brower was something of a moral victory. Brower had breezed through the NCAA Division II Super Region 3 Tournament by outscoring his three opponents 36-0.

Leake, who placed second at the Super Region 6 Tourney to qualify for the national showdown, also had a rugged opponent in his second match. That was Tate Murty of Upper Iowa, who entered nationals with a 13-2 record. Murty pinned Leake just as the buzzer was sounding at the end of the first period.

Murty also had a tough draw for his first match. That was Branson Proudlock of Findlay University in Ohio, the No. 2 seed in the tournament with a 30-2 record. Proudlock won 9-5 and finished nationals as the runner-up, losing to Brower in the 141-pound championship match by a 6-4 score when Brower managed a takedown with 17 seconds remaining.

Brower wrapped up his season with an 18-1 record. His only loss was due to a medical forfeit about midseason. Last year, he was the National Junior College Tournament champion at 133 pounds while competing for Clackamas Community College at Oregon City, Ore. A native of Medford, Ore., Brown left his home state after attending Clackamas just one year and went across the continent to continue his wrestling career at Lander.

Led by Nebraska-Kearney and Adams State, Region 6 made a big splash at the national tournament.

Kearney ran away with the team title, scoring 127 points while Central Oklahoma, the No. 1 ranked team most of the season, was the runner-up with 86 points. They were followed by West Liberty of West Virginia with 75, St. Cloud State of Minnesota with 67 and Adams State with 65.

Adams State had three national champions—Jonathan Andreatta at 133 pounds, Noah Hermosillo at 149 and Josiah Rider at 157. In addition, Grizzlies Coach Jason Ramstetter was named the National Coach of the Year.

Chadron State defeated the Grizzlies 23-17 during a dual in the Chicoine Center on Jan. 23. Andreatta was not in the lineup for the dual, but both Hermosillo and Rider won major decisions.

Adams State has now had 38 national champions. This was the first time it has had three champs in the same year since 1982, when Dr. Scott Ritzen, long-time Chadron State wrestling coach and now chair of the Department of Applied Sciences and H&PE, won the 126-pound title for one of them.

Kearney’s sole national champion this year was Matt Macolm at 165 pounds, but seven other Lopers finished among the top five in their weight classes.

They were, by weight: 118--Josh Portillo, 2nd; 126—Wesley Walker, 133; 141—Nick James, 5th; 149—Sam Turner, 2nd; 174—Austin Eldredge, 4th; 184—Billy Higgins, 3rd; and Heavyweight—Lee Herrington, 5th.

Others placing from RMAC schools were: 125—Dawson Collins, Colorado Mesa, 5th, and Cody Fatzinger, Western Colorado, 8th; 157—Ryan Wheeler, Colorado Mesa, 3rd; 165—Hunter Mullen, Western Colorado, 7th; 174—Allen Michel, New Mexico Highlands, 8th; 184—Anderson Salisbury, Colorado Mines, 7th; and Hwt—Weston Hunt, Colorado Mines, 5th.

