Both Chadron State College wrestlers who qualified for the NCAA Division II National Championships in Cleveland by winning their weight classes at the Super Region 6 Tournament in late February lost their first match, won the second, but lost again on Friday to end their seasons.
The pair, Chase Clasen and Wade French, were the first Eagles to win a regional championship since 2008 and this was the first time since 2007 that two Chadron State grapplers won regional titles the same year
Both were juniors this season. Clasen is a 149-pounder from Moses Lake, Washington, and French is a 195-pounder from Herriman, Utah.
Clasen was pitted against No. 2 ranked and Super Region 5 champion James Pleski of St. Cloud State in the opening round. Clasen was the aggressor throughout the match, but couldn’t get a takedown. The score was knotted at 1-1 at the end of regulation. During overtime, Clasen took a shot, Pleski deflected it and turned it into his takedown and a 3-1 victory.
Clasen had handed Pleski his only regular-season loss 2-1 when they met at St. Cloud in November.
Clasen easily won his second match 10-3 over Matt Ross of Limestone of Tennessee. But in the third match, Gavin Londoff of Lindenwood in Missouri managed a first-period takedown and with the help of a riding time point, went on to win 4-0, eliminating the CSC junior.
Londoff went on to defeat Pleski during the third-place match.
Upper Iowa’s Nick Baumler decisioned French 9-4 during their first-round match.
That sent French into the consolation pigtail bracket, where he defeated Lindenwood’s Jared McKindley to advance back to the main bracket.
French was upset in his third match by a familiar RMAC foe, Khalil Gipson of Adams State. French had defeated Gipson in a dual this season and 7-3 in the Super Region 6 finals. But the Grizzly got a first period takedown and also earned four back points during that series.
French dominated the rest of the match and had four minutes of riding time when it ended.
Several times French appeared to be on his way to getting back points, but Gipson would always wiggle out of trouble.
Clasen and French gave the Eagles national tournament qualifiers for the 51st consecutive year. Clasen finished the season at 18-7 and French at 19-8.