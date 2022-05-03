CSC has seven medalists on last day of RMAC

PUEBLO, Colo. – The Chadron Eagles claimed the top two spots in the hammer throw in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) Outdoor Track and Field Championships last weekend.

Shane Collins won the event with a distance of 202’, landing not only the gold but also the conference record. Dan Reynolds, who took the silver in the event, had the record at 201’10” until Collins edged him out by a couple inches.

Chadron State College track and field student-athletes medaled seven times on Sunday, the last day of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships. The men finished third in the team standings with 111 points from 21 participants, with only one senior competing, while the women were 11th with 28 points.

Colorado Mines took second place in both completion, scoring 131 in the men’s and 97 in the women’s. Chadron beat out Adams State, Colorado Western and Colorado Mesa, all of which scored fewer than 80 points.

The biggest scorer for the men's team on Sunday was Creighton Trembly, who ran his 110-meter hurdles race in 14.59 seconds, into a headwind, to defeat two provisional NCAA qualifiers and finish second. He anchored the third place 4x100 relay team which finished third in 41.22 seconds. Also running the 4x100 were Quincy Efuteri, Brodie Roden and Brock Voth. Both the 4x100 and 4x400 teams placed third.

Efuteri also placed seventh in the 100 meters and fourth in the 200 meters.

Later, Quest Savery threw the javelin 180’6”, which won him second place in that event. Dylan Soule placed fifth in the javelin with a heave of 174’5” meters. The two sophomores were ranked second and third in the conference, entering the meet.

Derrick Nwagwu medaled for the fourth time in his career at an RMAC Championship, winning silver in the men's triple jump. His leap of 48’11”, in the final attempt of flight two, was good enough to improve from sixth place in the 2021 RMAC outdoor championships. Nwagwu retains a ranking of 17th, on the NCAA Division II list, to remain in contention for a place at nationals.

In addition to Nwagwu, Voth added four points to his total in the triple with a personal best of 48’4.75” meters for fifth place, and senior Joss Linse was sixth with his second-best outdoor leap of 47’3”.

Both Cano twins, Osvaldo and Osiel, ran on the CSC men's 4x400 relay team which finished third. They were joined by Logan Moravec and Greg Logsdon, who ran the final leg.

Osvaldo Cano also placed sixth in the 400, with Logsdon placing seventh in the event. Moravec placed sixth in the 800.

Reynolds finished third in the men's shot put on Sunday, with a career-best mark of 52’11”.

Collins set a new personal best in the outdoor shot put to score one point in the event on Friday at 49’7.25”.

On the women's side, Jourdaine Cerenil was the runner-up in the women's high jump, clearing 5’6.5”, while Hunter Wiebelhaus was fourth in the same event at a clearance of 5’5.25” meters for a career best.

Carlie Collier added six points to the women's total on Sunday, with a sixth-place showing in the 100 meters, a seventh place in the 200 meters, and a share of the women's eighth-place 4x400 relay, which included Collier, Danae Rader, Michaela Hill, and Caydence Groth.

The University of Colorado Colorado Springs took both team championships. The Mountain Lions men were in front by more than 50 points with 189, while the UCCS women ran away with it by scoring 191 points.

Con Marshall contributed to this story.

