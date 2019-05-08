Both of Chadron State College entries in the heptathlon at this year’s Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships in Rapid City the last weekend in April improved on their point totals and placings from a year ago.
Senior Chasidy Horton of Colorado Springs scored a career-best 4,766 points to win the silver medal. That’s exactly 300 more points than her previous high in 2017, when she finished third.
Horton placed fourth in the heptathlon at the conference meets as both a freshman and a junior. She tallied 4,307 points as freshman and 4,453 last year.
Sophomore Julianne Thomsen, a graduate of Custer High in South Dakota, placed seventh in this year’s RMAC heptathlon with 4,050 points. A year ago, she was eighth with 3,852 points.
Horton’s recent success helped alleviate some of the disappointment she suffered in the pentathlon at this year’s RMAC Indoor Championships, when she failed to get a mark in the high jump and did not place among the top eight in the competition. She had finished fourth as a sophomore and seventh as a junior.
Also a member of ROTC at Chadron State, Horton had her career-best marks in three of the seven events and matched another personal best during this year’s RMAC heptathlon. Her all-time bests were in the 100 hurdles, which she ran in 14.96 seconds, the javelin, which she threw 110 feet, 6 inches to lead all the contestants, and the 800 meters, which she ran in 2:33.06.
This year’s long jump of 17-6 ¼ was the same as she went as a freshman.
Horton’s point total this year ranks 10th on the Eagles’ all-time women’s heptathlon list. Those making up the top nine are:
1, Shelby Bozner (5,428 in 2016 when she was the NCAA DII national champion); 2, Caryn Martin (5,151 in 1993 when she was the silver medalist at the NAIA National Meet); 3, Kelsey Wood (5,047 in 2016); 4, Bozner, 4,998 in 2015); 5, Sami Schmit (4,991 in 2016); 6, Martin (4,967 in 1992); 7, Amanda Owens (4,926 in 2007); 8, Wood, (4,920 in 2104); and 9, Owens (4,779 in 2006).
Thomsen gained 198 points at this year’s RMAC heptathlon by improving in five of the events from a year ago. Some of her biggest gains were in the throws. She threw javelin 106-11, more than five feet farther, and shoved the shot 33-5 ¾, more than a foot farther and the best among all of this year’s entries.
She also long jumped four more inches and ran the high hurdles and 200 meters about three-fourths of a second faster.
Thomsen high jumped 4-6 ¾, the same as last year. Her only decline was in the 800 meters, which she ran almost two seconds slower. She also was seventh in the pentathlon at this year’s RMAC Indoor Meet.
Both Horton and Thomsen also ran on the Eagles’ 4x400 relay teams in 2019. The quartet, which also included Christina Frick and Celeste Cardona, finished fifth at the RMAC Indoor Meet and moved up to fourth outdoors with a season-best time of 3:58.63, seventh best all-time at CSC.
Following is a summary of Horton’s and Thomsen’s placings and marks in the heptathlon at the conference meet:
Chasidy Horton: 100 hurdles--4, 14.96; high jump--7, 4-7 ¾; shot put--2, 32-10 ¼; 200--3, 26.00; long jump--2, 17-6 ¼; javelin--1, 110-6; 800--8, 2:33.06. Placing--2nd of 15 entries with 4,564 points. [1st place, Kaija Crowe, Colo.-Colorado Springs, 4,766 points.]
Julianne Thomsen: 100 hurdles--9, 16.36; high jump--9, 4-6 ¾; shot put--1, 33-5 ¾; 200--6, 26.82; long jump--9, 15-4 ¾; javelin--2, 106-11; 800--10, 2:37.32. Placing--7th with 4,050 points.