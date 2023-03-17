—Headline

The high school basketball season is barely over, but, as usual, the track and field season will open Saturday (March 18) when Chadron State College hosts its annual High School Indoor Meet in the Nelson Physical Activity Center. The field events will begin at 9 a.m. and the running events at 11.

The first meet in the long-awaited Activity Center was on March 28, 1987, shortly after the facility opened. For 33 consecutive years at least one indoor meet and often two took place until the string as snapped in 2000 by the COVID 19 Pandemic. This will be the third meet since then.

Generally, several hundred athletes from about a dozen schools usually participate. Coaches appreciate an early-season meet they can count on. It allows them to analyze their team’s potential and also energizes the athletes, giving them a chance to compete under pleasant conditions.

Chadron High is among the schools that will compete. Coach Blakelee Hoffman said 31 girls and 20 boys are on the Cardinals rosters, led by some of the state’s outstanding male hurdlers from a year ago.

Xander Provance was the all-class 110-meter high hurdle champion at the state meet last spring, Malichi Swallow was third in the Class B 300-meter lows and Rhett Cullers was sixth in the Class B highs.

The Chadron girls’ team is expected to receive a big boost from freshmen, who, as eighth graders, dominated a majority of the middle school meets in the region.

Saturday’s meet will be open to the public.

The Cardinals’ list of participants follows:

CHS Girls’ Track Team Members:

Seniors—Ember Diers, Makinley Fuller, Micaiah Fuller, Aspen Graves, Jazzy Munyiri, Sophia Wess.

Juniors—Kyndall Carnahan, Demi Ferguson, Alivia Long, Lauren (Fia) Rasmussen, Grace Pyle, Kinley Richardson, Maci Rutledge.

Sophomores—Taegan Bach, Addie Diers, Olivia Lyon, Sidney Schmidt, Angie Two Bulls, Sara Weber.

Freshmen—Beau Behrends, Jaelyn Brown, Jentsyn Fuller, Madi Hall, Alexis Haver, Cali Hendrickson, Brooklynn Hoffman, Addison Morrison, Jenny Pinnt, Raylie Pourier, Reese Ritterbush.

CHS Boys’ Track Team Members:

Seniors—Rhett Cullers, Dylan Hough, Henry Kennell, Xander Provance, Zander Rust, Gavin Sloan, Malachi Swallow.

Juniors—Kobe Bissonette, Conner Diers, John Fisher, Tyler Spotted Elk.

Sophomores—Quinn Bailey, Zander Bates, Brady Daniels, John Fintel, Alex Fisher, Cade Smith.

Freshman—Jace Paopao.