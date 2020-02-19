CSC hoops teams at home this weekend

The Chadron State basketball teams will begin wrapping up their seasons this weekend when they host Colorado State-Pueblo on Friday night and New Mexico Highlands on Saturday night. Their season finales will be the following Friday evening, when Metro State Denver visits.

None of the three women’s teams will advance to the playoffs. Pueblo is 5-14 in RMAC play, Chadron State is 3-16 and Highlands is 0-19.

The CSC women defeated Highlands 72-65 during their visit to Las Vegas in January on the strength of a 14-1 run to open the fourth quarter. The Cowgirls were without their leading scorer, Jordyn Lewis, who was averaging 18 points. She recently returned to the lineup and scored 48 points in two games last weekend.

The next night in Pueblo, the hosts outscored the Eagles 31-18 in the final quarter to clinch a 78-67 decision. Sophomore JaNaiva Davis tallied 17 of her 30 points in the fourth.

Both of the men’s quintets are coming to town with hopes of being among the eight teams in the playoffs. Highlands is 10-9 and eighth in the standings. Pueblo is 9-10 and tied with Regis for ninth.