CSC hoops teams at home this weekend

The Chadron State basketball teams will begin wrapping up their seasons this weekend when they host Colorado State-Pueblo on Friday night and New Mexico Highlands on Saturday night. Their season finales will be the following Friday evening, when Metro State Denver visits.
None of the three women’s teams will advance to the playoffs. Pueblo is 5-14 in RMAC play, Chadron State is 3-16 and Highlands is 0-19.
The CSC women defeated Highlands 72-65 during their visit to Las Vegas in January on the strength of a 14-1 run to open the fourth quarter. The Cowgirls were without their leading scorer, Jordyn Lewis, who was averaging 18 points. She recently returned to the lineup and scored 48 points in two games last weekend.
The next night in Pueblo, the hosts outscored the Eagles 31-18 in the final quarter to clinch a 78-67 decision. Sophomore JaNaiva Davis tallied 17 of her 30 points in the fourth.
Both of the men’s quintets are coming to town with hopes of being among the eight teams in the playoffs. Highlands is 10-9 and eighth in the standings. Pueblo is 9-10 and tied with Regis for ninth.
Highlands edged the Eagles 109-101 in overtime a month ago. Yes, the Cowboys can score. Their 89.6-point average leads the RMAC, so do their 247 3-pointers and they have the best turnover ratio, a plus 4.5 per game.
The Cowboys’ top guns lead the league in scoring. Sammy Barnes-Thompkins is first at 24.8 points a game and Raquan Mitchell is second at 23.9. Both are 6-3 seniors. Mitchell leads the RMAC with 74 treys, while his partner is second with 69 and tied for most steals with 49.
Pueblo also has clout. David Simental, a 6-2 guard, is the team’s top scorer at 16 points a game. Senior Jason Anderson, a 6-8 senior, made 10 of 11 shots while tallying 24 points to lead the ThunderWolves to an 85-71 triumph when CSC visited.