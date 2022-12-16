CSC hoops teams to play Rangers, Lions on road

The Chadron State College basketball teams will wrap up their pre-Christmas schedules by playing the Regis Rangers in Denver on Friday night and at Colorado-Colorado Springs on Saturday night. The women’s games will open the action at both sites with 5 o’clock tipoffs.

The Eagles’ men are 6-4 overall and 3-1 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference standings, allowing them a share of third place with Colorado Mines. Both Black Hills State, which edged the Orediggers 85-77 in overtime in Golden on Saturday night, and the Fort Lewis Skyhawks are 10-0 overall and 4-0 in conference tussles.

The Eagles’ four losses have been by a total of 13 points, two of them in overtime. They have won six of their last seven games. They are shooting 46.4% from the field, including 39.5% from 3-point range. They also have outscored their opponents 148-100 at the free throw line while making 75.5% there.

Three CSC men are scoring in double figures. Isaiah Wyatt is averaging 16.8 points, Bryce Latimer 13.8 and Josh Robinson 11.7. Robinson is second in the RMAC in rebounding at 9.4 a game. The leader is Aaron Bokel of Regis at 10 per game.

The Regis men are 4-6 overall and 1-3 overall. They are led in scoring by super senior David Simental, a 6-2 guard who is scoring at a 13.2-point clip. Their conference win was a 63-61 verdict over Westminster. All their losses have been narrow ones. They were to Black Hills State 75-65, South Dakota Mines 83-82 in overtime and Colorado Mesa 71-65.

The Colorado Springs men are 8-3 for the season and 2-2 in league action. They have defeated South Dakota Mines 74-71 and Westminster 82-66 and lost to Black Hills 87-79 and Mesa 86-70.

The Mountain Lions are led in scoring by senior guard Jon’ll Fugett at 13.5 points. Sweden native Beni Fungula is close behind at 11.5.

The Lady Eagles are 1-9. Their win was the 89-59 toppling of New Mexico Highland in the Chicoine Center on Dec. 3. Junior forward Shay Powers is the team’s top scorer at 16.5 points and rebounder at 6.0 a game.

The Regis women are 5-5 and 2-2 in the RMAC. Erin Fry, a 5-10 junior, is the scoring leader at 13.7 points that includes making 18 of 38 three-pointers.

The Colorado Mountain Lions are 2-8 for the season and, like CSC, 1-3 in conference play.

Their RMAC win was a 71-51 upset of the Mesa Mavericks. The team’s top scorer is Amyah Moore Allen, a 5-6 sophomore, at 14.5 points a game. Six-footer Maison White is next with an 11.8 average and has a 7.7 rebounding figure.

The Chadron State women came close to snapping their “on the road” losing streak that reached 27 games Saturday night, when Western Colorado nipped them 56-54 in Gunnison. Their last win away from home was a 78-74 victory at Colorado Springs on Jan. 24, 2020.

Both CSC team will close out the old year by hosting Metro State the afternoon of Dec. 31 in the Chicoine Center.