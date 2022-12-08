CSC hoopsters on road next two weeks

After winning three of four games at home last weekend to open their RMAC schedules, both Chadron State College basketball teams are on the road the next two weeks.

Both sets of Eagles will be at Colorado Christian, their travel partner for the 2022-23 season, tonight, and then play at Western Colorado in Gunnison on Friday night. Next week, the CSC teams will visit Regis in Denver on Friday, Dec. 16 and play at Colorado-Colorado Springs the following night.

The Colorado Christian women at 1-1 in RMAC action after losing to New Mexico Highlands 74-66 on Friday night, but surprising Colorado State-Pueblo 76-71 on Saturday night. The Lady Cougars are 5-3 for the season.

The Cougars’ men are 4-4 so far, but lost both games at home last weekend while opening their conference slate. Highlands won 73-62 in the first game and Pueblo prevailed 68-55 on Saturday night.

The Western Colorado teams lost both of their RMAC openers. Adams State thumped the Lady Mountaineers 81-61 and Fort Lewis prevailed 64-57. In the men’s action, Adams State won a 72-71 squeaker, even though the Mountaineers’ Robel Desta tallied 25 points, and Fort Lewis remained undefeated with an 89-63 victory.

For the season, the Western women are 1-6 and the Western men are 2-4.