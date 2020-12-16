CSC hoopsters to visit Mountain Lions

The Chadron State College basketball teams will wrap up the 2020 portion of their schedules on Friday night by playing at Colorado-Colorado Springs in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference clashes.

While the Mountain Lions men have won once and lost twice so far, the Lady Lions have had their corresponding contests postponed or canceled and will be opening their schedule against the Eagles.

The UCCS women were 11-17 overall and 10-12 in the RMAC last season. They were picked to finish 12th this year in the conference’s preseason poll. The Eagles exploded for 29 points in the fourth quarter and shaded UCCS 78-74 a year ago in Colorado Springs. Taryn Foxen poured in 33 points for CSC and Jori Peters sank all four of her free throws in the final 15 seconds to win the game.

Abby Feickert, now a 5-5 senior, scored 21 points to lead the Lions.

The Colorado Springs men were 17-11 for the season and 13-9 in the conference. They defeated the Eagles 89-79 and were third in this year’s RMAC preseason voting.