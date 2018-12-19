Chadron State College sophomore Isaac Grimes earned Athlete of the Week honors from both the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association and the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference for his performances the Colorado Mines Alumni Classic on Dec. 6 and 7.
He was selected the men's National Athlete of the Week by the coaches association as well as the RMAC Men's Field Athlete of the Week.
The Moreno Valley, Calif., native got his season off to a fantastic start during Mines meet, highlighted by his winning long jump of 26 feet, 1 inch (7.95 meters). It ties for the fourth best indoors in NCAA Division II history.
In addition, his second best jump of 25-11 ¾ (7.92m) is the eighth longest all-time. Overall, three of his jumps rank among the all-time top 10 in NCAA II history. All six of his jumps at the meet automatically qualified him for the NCAA II National Indoor Championships.
He placed sixth at last year’s national meet by going 24-9.
Grimes won all three of the events he entered at the Mines meet, which drew athletes from 12 teams. He also captured the 60 meters in 6.85 seconds and the triple jump at 49-3 ¾ (15.03m). Both of Grimes’ winning jumps are Chadron State records that previously belonged to Damarcus Simpson.
Simpson also is the last Chadron State male to be named National Athlete of the Week during the indoor season. That was in 2016.