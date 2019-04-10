While Chadron State’s national champion long jumper Isaac Grimes continued his winning ways in that event Saturday at the University of Colorado Outdoor Meet in Boulder, a preview of another potential bright spot for the Eagles also occurred.
For the first time either indoors or outdoors this season, Coach Riley Northrup was able to put together a men’s 4x100 relay team. The members included Grimes, who ran the second leg after taking the handoff from Chadron native Brendinh Sayaloune. The others in the quartet were freshman Brodie Roden and junior Javan Lanier.
No, the Eagles didn’t blow away the competition, which included all four of Colorado’s Division I teams along with several other D II members, like the Eagles. But Northrup believes the relay team has possibilities.
“Since this was the first time we have run this year, we didn’t have a time and were put in the slow heat,” Northrup said. “We easily won that (by three seconds) and then had the fifth best time overall of 41.51.
“I was encouraged,” the coach noted. “We didn’t have the best handoffs and if we can improve that while running against more competition, we could qualify for the national meet.”
It takes a 41.09 to provisionally qualify and a 40.20 to automatically qualify.
“It’s something we’ll continue to look at and if all four of them stay healthy we could do pretty well,” Northrup said. “All of these guys are good runners. We’ll see what happens.”
As it is, this foursome’s time already ranks 12th on the Eagles’ all-time list. The Air Force Academy won the race Saturday in 40.66 seconds. Colorado State at Fort Collins was second in 40.83.
Grimes long jumped 25 feet, 7 ¼ inches to top the field of 32 entries from 13 schools. It’s his career best outdoors by 1 ¼ inches. The former mark of 25-6 netted first place at last year’s Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships.
The sophomore’s indoor best of 26-1 came at the first meet of the current season. His gold medal mark at the National Indoor Championships in March was 25-8 ¾. He’s won the long jump all eight times he’s competed this season
Lanier finished fourth in the long jump by going 23-4 ½. His career best of 24-¾ was at last year’s RMAC Outdoor Meet where he was the runner-up to Grimes. This is the first time Lanier has exceeded 23 feet, eithers indoors or outdoors, this season.
The Eagles also placed three times while triple jumping at the Colorado meet. Freshmen Joss Linse went 44-6 ¾ to place fifth and Brock Voth hit 44-4 ¼ to finish seventh in the men’s competition.
Senior Michelle Carbajal was seventh at 36-11 ¾ in the women’s action.
The Eagles’ leader on the track was Alyce Henry, who placed third in the 3000 steeplechase. Her time of 11:39.15 seconds was a 10-second improvement from a week earlier at the Northern Colorado Meet in Greeley.
Several other Eagles also had their best marks of the 2019 outdoor season. They included Roden in the 200 (22.06 seconds), Allee Williamson in the 200 (26.61), Christina Frick in the 400 (59.65) and Celeste Cardona in the 400 hurdles (1:06.05).
The Eagles plan to enter the Bauer Invitational at South Dakota Mines in Rapid City on Saturday