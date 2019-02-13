Chadron State College juniors Tate Allison and Wade French both finished second at the Rocky Mountain Collegiate Open Wrestling Tournament at Colorado School of Mines in Golden on Sunday.
Coach Brett Hunter used Sunday’s event as a tune-up for the NCAA Regional Tourney in Kearney on Saturday, Feb. 23. Therefore, several of the 21 Eagles who made the trip withdrew before the finals took place.
“There was no sense getting someone we’re counting on for points at regionals banged up at this tourney,” Hunter said. “We met some outstanding wrestlers, but survived without any injuries.”
Allison, a 165-pounder, was among those doing well. He entered the tourney with just a 4-11 record, but won his first three matches, two of them by pins, and gave Billy Higgins of Northern Colorado a good tussle in the finals before losing 6-3.
French, one of the Eagles’ primary hopes for qualifying to nationals, won his first two matches to improve his record to 15-7, then forfeited the championship match at 197 pounds.
Another of CSC’s most successful wrestlers this season, Chase Clasen at 149 pounds, also won twice and then steeped aside. Since there were more wrestlers at his weight than there were at French’s, Clasen didn’t place, but his mission was accomplished. He’s now 14-5.
Another of the Eagles, Matt Heber, lost his first bout at 174, won the next two and called it a day.
Senior Johnny Porter, the Eagles’ 165-pounder the previous two years who struggled this season while winning just four of 14 matches, wrapped up his career with some moxie. He took the mat six times and won four.
The team’s senior citizen, heavyweight Rulon Taylor, 24, didn’t make the trip. Hunter figures Taylor has already had plenty of experience and the CSC roster includes four young heavyweights whom he can lock horns with the next two weeks.
Two of the up-and-coming big guys, sophomore Alex Mai and freshman Mason Watt, were bracketed to battle it out for third place Sunday, but also withdrew from the competition. Mai went 2-1 and Watt 3-1 before getting on the bus back to Chadron.
The Eagles’ results follow:
133--Brandon Kile, CSC, won by injury default over Mason Turner, Fort Hays; Kile dec. Jared Van Vleet, Air Force Academy, 6-4 in OT; Collin Metzgar, Northeastern JC, dec. Kile 5-2.
133--Clayton Eagle, CSC, dec. Dylan Chavez, Western Wyoming, 3-1; Conrad Cole, Fort Hays, tech fall Eagle 18-2; Cameron Santiago, Northern Colorado, pinned Eagle 1:30.
141--Brad Bitting, Air Force Academy, pinned Joe Ritzen, CSC, 5:00; Devin Onwughbufor, Fort Hays, major dec. Ritzen, 16-8.
141--Real Woods, Stanford, tech fall Chance Karst, CSC, 20-4; Karst pinned Joe Taylor, CSC, 2:39; Karst pinned Teague Dilbeck, Colorado Mines, :50; Tony Williams, Stanford, dec. Karst 8-4.
141--Carter Noehre, Colorado Mines, pinned Joe Taylor, CSC, 2:53; Chance Karst, CSC, pinned Taylor, 2:39.
149--Tommy Stager, Air Force Academy, major dec. Caleb Haskell, CSC, 11-2; Kendric Coonis, Western Wyoming, dec. Haskell 10-4.
149--Chase Clasen, CSC, pinned Ezekial Allrez, Northern Colorado, 11-2; Clasen dec. Dylan Martinez, Air Force Academy Prep, 6-2.
149--Brock Thumm, CSC, pinned Bayard Nunan, Colorado-Boulder, 2:40; Tony Herrera, Western Wyoming, dec. Thumm 4-1; Ezekial Alirez, Northern Colorado, dec. Thumm, 9-8.
157--Justin Davis, CSU-Pueblo, dec. Jake Otuafi, CSC, 7-5; Jackson Damenti, Colorado Mines, dec. Otuafi 10-8 in OT.
165--Brandon Konecny, Air Force Academy, dec. John Porter, CSC, 7-2; Porter pinned Tucker Allison, CSC, 1:07; Porter dec. Jacob Garcia, Air Force Prep, 6-2; Porter dec. Kaygen Canfield, Western Wyoming, 8-2; Porter major dec. Adam Peiter, Air Force Academy, 15-7; Zane Zeman, CSU-Pueblo, dec. Porter 9-4.
165--Tanner Johnson, Air Force Academy, tech fall Tucker Allison, CSC, 17-0; Johnny Porter, CSC, pinned Allison 1:07.
165--Tate Allison, CSC, dec. Terence Perkins, Air Force Academy, 4-1; Allison pinned Kaygen Canfield, Western Wyoming, 2:29; Allison pinned Gavin Melendez, CSU-Pueblo, 6:16; Billy Higgins, Northern Colorado, dec. Allison 6-3 for first place.
174--Cody Surratt, Air Force Academy, major dec. Matt Hebel, CSC, 9-1; Hebel dec. Keegan Bean, Colorado Mines, 2-1; Hebel pinned Angel Mata-Rivas, Western Colorado, 2:40.
184--Nathan Daniel, Adams State, dec. Jay Westcott, CSC, 6-4 in OT; Westcott major dec. Christian Rettig, NW Kansas Tech, 16-5; Jim LaConte, Western Colorado, pinned Westcott, 4:58.
184--Joe Prioto, Colorado-Boulder, pinned Aspen Naylor, CSC, 4:02; Naylor pinned Max Martell, CSU-Pueblo, 4:01; Naylor pinned Cole Gustavson, Adams State, 4:53; Jim LaConte, Western Colorado, pinned Naylor :46.
184--Andy Salisbury, Colorado Mines, major dec. Terry Winstead, CSC, 16-2; Winstead, CSC, major dec. Daren Hughes, CSU-Pueblo, 10-2; Joe Prieto, Colorado-Boulder, pinned Winstead, 1:41.
184--Garrett Niel, Air Force Prep, dec. Heber Shepherd, CSC, 9-7; Shepherd dec. Nathan Daniel, Adams State, 6-4; Shepherd dec. Joe Prieto, Colorado=-Boulder, 8-3; Garrett Niel, Air Force Prep, dec. Shepherd 3-2.
197--Wade French, CSC, dec. Trevor Ervin, Air Force Academy, 7-3; French pinned Donavon Rincon, CSU-Pueblo, 6:20. (Forfeited final match and placed second).
Hwt--Andrew Wilson, CSC, pinned Sylvester Montgomery, Adams State, 3:55; Christian Robb, Western Colorado, pinned Wilson 6:27; Wilson dec. Deyaveyun Joseph, NW Kansas Tech, 5-3; Michael True, Colorado Mines, pinned Wilson 5:38.
Hwt--Kris Davis, Western Colorado, dec. Alex Mai, Chadron State, 6-3; Mai dec. Shane Coombs, CSU-Pueblo, 3-1 in OT; Mai dec. Christian Robb, Western Colorado, 7-1.
Hwt--Mason Watt, CSC, pinned Deyaveyun Joseph, Northwest Kansas Tech, 3:42; Watt major dec. Shane Coombs, CSU-Pueblo, 11-3; Kris Davis, Western Colorado, dec. Watt 5-1; Watt pinned Mike True, Colorado Mines, 1:10.
Hwt--Brandon Saunders, Colorado Mines, pinned Eli Hinojosa, CSC, 4:24; Mike True, Colorado Mines, dec. Hinojosa, CSC, 8-3.