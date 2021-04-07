 Skip to main content
CSC men fare well in jumps, relays

CSC men fare well in jumps, relays

lanier

Shown going 22-11 at the Eagles’ intrasquad meet last fall, CSC senior Javan Lanier added three-fourths of an inch to that while placing second in the long jump at the Central Nebraska Challenge hosted by Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday.

 Con Marshall

The Chadron State College men’s track and field team fared well in the long and triple jumps and had some promising results in both relays at the Central Nebraska Challenge hosted by the University of Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday. Seven teams participated.

The Eagles swept the first four places in the triple jump with the four marks just 3 ½ inches apart.

Derrick Nwagwu was the winner at 45-feet, 10 ½ inches while Naushaun Jernigan was second at 45-10, followed by Joss Linse third at 45-8 and Brock Voth fourth at 45-7.

The Eagles did not win the long jump, but claimed the next three places, all within a nine-inch span. Javan Lanier, the only senior on the CSC men’s roster, was second at 22-11 ¾, Jernigan was third at 22-6 ¼ and Linse fourth at 22-3 ¾. The event was won by Xavier Robinson of Fort Hays State at 23-7 ¼.

The Chadron State men won the 4x400-meter relay in 3:16.20, three seconds ahead of Fort Hays State. The Eagles’ runners were Osvaldo Cano, Morgan Fawver, Harley Rhoades and Brodie Roden,

Fort Hays edged the Eagles for first in the 4x100 relay by a half second. CSC’s time was 41.68 seconds with Lanier, Emory Yoosook, Fawver and Roden making up the quartet.

CSC Coach Riley Northrup said the Eagles’ skipped the open sprints to form the relays. While Northrup noted the times were not exceptional, he said it was a good start for what he believes can be formidable entries at the Rocky Mountain Athlete Conference Championships later this month and hopeful qualify for the NCAA Division II National Championships in May.

Another promising effort was turned in by Osiel Cano, who placed second in the 400-meter hurdles, a new event for him this spring, in 55.46 seconds. Freshman Logan Peila was fifth, just one second back.

Other placings by the CSC men were a fifth by freshman Quest Savery in the javelin (155-2) and sixths by Greg Logsdon in the 400 (50.62), Shane Collins in the discus (151-0) and Joe Dumsa in the high jump (6-4 ¾)

CSC women placed in two events. Jourdaine Cerenil and Miranda Gilkey tied for fourth through sixth in the high jump (5-2 ¼) and Gilkey was sixth in the triple jump (35-6).

The Eagles’ next action will be Saturday, April 10 at South Dakota Mines in Rapid City.

