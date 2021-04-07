CSC men fare well in jumps, relays

The Chadron State College men’s track and field team fared well in the long and triple jumps and had some promising results in both relays at the Central Nebraska Challenge hosted by the University of Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday. Seven teams participated.

The Eagles swept the first four places in the triple jump with the four marks just 3 ½ inches apart.

Derrick Nwagwu was the winner at 45-feet, 10 ½ inches while Naushaun Jernigan was second at 45-10, followed by Joss Linse third at 45-8 and Brock Voth fourth at 45-7.

The Eagles did not win the long jump, but claimed the next three places, all within a nine-inch span. Javan Lanier, the only senior on the CSC men’s roster, was second at 22-11 ¾, Jernigan was third at 22-6 ¼ and Linse fourth at 22-3 ¾. The event was won by Xavier Robinson of Fort Hays State at 23-7 ¼.

The Chadron State men won the 4x400-meter relay in 3:16.20, three seconds ahead of Fort Hays State. The Eagles’ runners were Osvaldo Cano, Morgan Fawver, Harley Rhoades and Brodie Roden,

Fort Hays edged the Eagles for first in the 4x100 relay by a half second. CSC’s time was 41.68 seconds with Lanier, Emory Yoosook, Fawver and Roden making up the quartet.