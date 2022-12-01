CSC men hosting three dual matches Sunday

The Chadron State College men’s wrestling team won’t be competing at home often this season, but one of them is this Sunday, Dec. 4, when the Eagles will host a triple dual in the Chicoine Center.

The Eagles’ schedule has them meeting San Francisco State at 9 a.m., Western Colorado at 10:30 and St. Cloud State at noon. CSC Coach Brett Hunter knows the schedule is not favorable for everyone.

Lots of Chadron-area folks attend church on Sunday mornings, including Hunter, but he said this was the only times it would work to bring three teams, all from hundreds of miles away, to western Nebraska. He’s hoping that fans can find a way to attend at least one or two of the matches.

The Eagles’ only other home dates this season are Jan. 19, when Colorado Mesa will visit for an RMAC dual, and Feb. 25, when CSC will host the Super Regional 6 championships.

The competition on Sunday will be tough and get tougher as the action moves along. San Francisco State is an RMCA affiliate. The Gators also came to Chadron a year ago to dual the Eagles and Nebraska-Kearney. CSC won that encounter 26-19, but Hunter believes San Fran State is improved this year. So are the Eagles, so the opening dual should be interesting.

Hunter thinks Western Colorado may be the best team in the RMAC this winter, although Adams State got the most votes in the preseason poll of the coaches. The Mountaineers were the runners-up to Kearney at the Super Region 6 showdown last year. They toppled the Eagles 43-9 in a dual in Gunnison last February.

Then there’s St. Cloud State. The Huskies were the Division II National Champions in 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2021 and were the runners-up in 2017. No national tourney took place in 2020.

Last year the Minnesota school was fourth in the final team standings. This year the Huskies were second in the coaches’ preseason poll behind only defending national champion UNK.

St. Cloud’s bellwether is Abner Romero, last year’s 174-pound national champion. Seven other Huskies are among the top 16 in their weight classes in the latest Wrestlingstat.com rankings. They include Alyeus Craig, No. 1 at 141; Nick Novak, 4th at 149; Colby Njos, 2nd at 157; and Dominec Murphy, 3rd at 197.

Chadron State has five grapplers ranked among the top 16. They are 125-pounder Quaid Smith, 6th at 125; Quen Campbell, 3rd at 131; Ethan Leake, 16th at 141; Rowdy Pfeil, 8th at 174; and Mason Watt, 15th at heavyweight.

Unfortunately, Campbell, the Georgia native who transferred from North Iowa Area Community College this fall, may not compete on Sunday after suffering a minor injury in the 131-pound championship match at the recent Kearney Open Tournament. He lost the match to Kyle Burwick of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, ending his perfect 6-0 record as a member of the Eagles.

In his previous match, Campbell had decisioned Reece Barnhardt of the University of Mary, who was No. 1 in the DII preseason rankings at 133.

Hunter said “if the chips were down” Campbell would wrestle this weekend, but matches in February are more important than those in December, and it’s not smart to put a wrestler on the mat this time of year when he’s not completely fit.

The Eagles also will be without senior Eli Hinojosa of Imperial at 197 pounds. He suffered a knee injury in his first match of the season, but hopefully will be able to compete again after Christmas.