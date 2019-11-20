Although Nebraska-Kearney jumped out to a 14-7 lead in the first eight minutes, the Chadron State Eagles went on a 29-10 run during the remainder of the first half and led 36-24 at halftime last Wednesday night in Kearney.
Both teams were 0-2 entering the non-conference tilt. It appeared the Eagles were on their way to beating the Lopers for the third year in a row.
But it didn’t turn out that way. The Eagles continued to lead until Austin Luger, the 6-foot-9 former Alliance Bulldog, sank his third 3-pointer of the half to tie the score at 74-74 with 13 seconds remaining.
That sent the game into overtime. Each team made two field goals in the extra session, and one of the Eagles’ was a 3-pointer. But fouls plagued the Eagles and Kearney went nine of 11 at the free throw line in overtime, paving the way for its 87-79 victory. CSC never went to the charity stripe in OT.
The Eagles had some bright spots. They shot 54 percent (26-48) from the field, including nine of 19 on 3-point attempts, and sank 13 of 14 free throws during regulation play. But they turned the ball over 20 times in those 40 minutes, compared to Kearney’s 11.
Brian Rodriguez with 21 points and Jacob Jefferson with 20 scored 52 percent of CSC’s points. They also grabbed 13 of the team’s 33 rebounds. Michael Sparks added 12 points.
Kearney put four players in double figures. Guards Jake Walker and R.J. Pair each were six of 13 from the field and three of seven from behind the arc while tallying 20 and 19 points, respectively. Forward Morgan Soucie contributed 15 points while Luger added 14 after not scoring in the Lopers’ first two games.
The Eagles will be back in action this weekend at the Dacotah Bank Classic hosted by the Northern State Wolves in Aberdeen, S.D. They will play the Sioux Falls Cougars on Friday and Northern State on Saturday. Both games will start at 4:30 MT and will be broadcast on KQSK Radio.
CSC lost to both teams at last year’s classic--78-70 to Sioux Falls and 66-62 to Northern.
Sioux Falls is 2-1 so far this year. Sioux Falls edged Lincoln University of Missouri 64-63 and lost to Pittsburg State of Kansas 62-55 in a classic in Kansas City and beat Dakota State of Madison, S.D., 72-51 last Saturday night. The Cougars’ 6-8 center, Pal Teathloch, has scored 45 points and grabbed 46 rebounds in the three games.
Northern State is 2-2 after losing to Southeast Oklahoma 75-64 and Southern Nazarene 67-61 in a classic in Bethany, Okla., and slipping past South Dakota Mines 69-63 and Black Hills State 83-81 while visiting western South Dakota last weekend. The Wolves’ 6-8 center, Parker Fox, is averaging 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Chadron State--Brian Rodriguez-Flores 21, Jacob Jefferson 20, Michael Sparks 12, Walker Andrew 6, Brady Delimont 6, Colby Jackson 4, Kenan Gray 4, Stephon Bell 3, Andre Sepeda 3. Totals: 28-57 (10-26) 13-14 79 points, 33 rebounds, 21 turnovers.
Nebraska-Kearney--Jake Walker 20, R.J. Pair 19, Morgan Soucie 15, Austin Luger 14, Cedric Johnson 6, Chase Winchester 5, Kyle Juhl 3, Sam Morris 3, Winston Cook 2. Totals: 29-61 (9-26) 20-31 87 points, 34 rebounds, 14 turnovers.
Chadron State 36 38 5 ----79
Neb.-Kearney 24 50 13 ----87
3-pointers: CSC--Rodriguez-Flores 3, Jefferson 2, Sparks 2, Delimont 2, Sepeda 1. UNK--Pair, Walker, Luger, all 3 apiece.