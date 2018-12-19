Chadron State’s rejuvenated men’s basketball team played a couple of excellent games at home last weekend, but couldn’t quite seal the deal in the second game and had to settle for a split against their Colorado visitors.
The Eagles were particularly impressive Saturday night, when they poured in 15 points in the final 3 ½ minutes of the first half and went on fly past Western Colorado 77-58.
They appeared to be on the same track much of the game against Colorado Mesa on Sunday, but the Mavericks outscored the hosts nine to two in the final two minutes for a 79-69 win.
After winning just three games each of the past two years, the Eagles are 5-6 overall and 3-2 in the RMAC entering the holiday break.
Defense was the name of the Chadron State’s game in the opener. The Western Mountaineers came to town averaging 82 points and managed just 58.
The Eagles also had some impressive offensive spurts. The big one was just before halftime. CSC led by only 25-24 before going on their 15-4 splurge to take a 40-28 halftime bulge. Three-pointers by Michael Sparks and Diontae Champion in the last half minute capped the rally.
The Mountaineers never threatened again. The Eagles’ second half lead ranged from nine to 20 points.
Sparks tallied 19 points, Champion 15 and Adoum Mbang 10. The Eagles were 26-57 from the field (45.6 percent), made five treys and netted 20 of 26 free shots with Mbang hitting all six of his attempts and Sparks going six-of-seven.
Mbang also claimed 10 rebounds for his career-first double-double. Jaire Roberts, a 6-4 guard, was Western’s only double-figure scorer with 11 points. Most noteworthy was the fact that senior guard Quincy Harding, who was coming off a 34-point performance in his most recent game against Colorado-Colorado Springs and was averaging 22, was limited to only six points on two of 10 shooting from the field.
“We won defensively,” CSC Coach Houston Reed said. “We have to do some things better, but our defensive mindset was on point. The thing about being a defensive-minded team, you have to trust each other. It portrays the type of group we have.”
After playing another stellar game most of the way against the potent Mesa Mavericks, the Eagles had some glitches on both offense and defense down the stretch Sunday evening.
Chadron State both started and finished strong in the first half. It led 9-0 after 3 ½ minutes, but Mesa had tied it 11-11 just 2 ½ minutes later. The Mavericks eventually went ahead 29-19. However, the Eagles were up 37-35 by halftime after making nine of 13 shots from the field in the last 6 ½ minutes.
Although never ahead by more than six points, the Eagles were on top most of the way during the first 10 minutes of the second half. But the advantage eventually dissipated. CSC’s last lead was at 59-57 with 8:39 to play.
Mesa was ahead by only 70-67 with 2:17 remaining after the Champion drove for a difficult layup. From there, the Mavs’ Connor Nichols, a 6-6 senior, nailed a jumper and a layup and then made three of four free throws to help seal the outcome.
The Eagles struggled offensively down the stretch, committing 10 of their season-high 20 turnovers in the final 10 minutes.
While guilty of seven of his team’s 15 turnovers, Nichols led the scoring with 22 points, followed closely by 6-5 junior Tommy Numo with 20. The pair combined to make 17 of 27 shots from the field. Both tallied 22 points Saturday night at Metro State, but the Roadrunners still won 73-68.
Champion paced the Eagles with 14 points and has scored in double figures five straight games. Old reliable Jeremy Ruffin, who returned after banging up a shoulder two weeks ago during the victory over Metro State, added 13 points on five-of-six shooting from the field and a pair of free throws. Ruffin also claimed a game-best 10 rebounds.
Mesa was 30 of 55 from the field, including eight of 18 from behind the arc, and made 11 of 19 free shots. The Eagles were 27 of 56 overall and five of 13 from long range. They missed just one of their 11 free throws.
Chadron State’s next action will be at home Jan. 4 and 5 against Adams State and Fort Lewis.
Chadron State 77, Western Colorado 58
Western Colorado--Jaire Roberts 11, Brady Subart 8, Joran Ticeson 8, Cole Sienknecht 8, Quincy Harding 6, Jackson Ehrlin 5, Monroe Porter 5, Mamadou Kamara 4, Jake Wilcox 2, James Willis 1. Totals: 23-59 (4-21) 8-14 58 points, 40 rebounds, 19 turnovers.
Chadron State--Michael Sparks 19, Diontae Champion 15, Adoum Mbang 10, Jaisean Jackson 8, Charles Gavin 8, Jeremy Ruffin 6, Colby Jackson 6, Jordan Mills 3, Walker Andrew 2. Totals: 26-57 (5-16) 20-26 77 points, 34 rebounds, 12 turnovers.
Western Colorado 28 30 ---58
Chadron State 40 37 ---77
3-pointers: WCU--Subert 2, Roberts 1, Sienknecht 1. CSC--Sparks 3, Champion 1, Mills 1.
Colorado Mesa 79, Chadron State 69
Colorado Mesa--Connor Nichols 22, Tommy Nuno 20, Sam Walters 11, Kolton Peterson 8, Brandon Hoffer 7, Jess Spivey 5, Damon Dubots 3, Mike Skinner 3. Totals: 30-55 (8-18) 11-19 79 points, 28 rebounds, 15 turnovers.
Chadron State--Diontae Champion 14, Jeremy Ruffin 13, Colby Jackson 9, Jaisean Jackson 8, Michael Sparks 8, Adoum Mbang 7, Charles Gavin 4, Walker Andrew 4, Jordan Miles 2. Totals: 27-56 (5-13) 10-11 69 points, 32 rebounds, 20 turnovers.
Colorado Mesa 34 44 ----79
Chadron State 37 32 ----69
3-pointers: CMU--Walters 3, Peterson 2, Hoffer 1, Nichols 1, Spivey 1. CSC--Sparks 2, C. Jackson 1, Ruffin 1, Andrew 1.