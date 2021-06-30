CSC men’s team adds Puerto Rican trip

The Chadron State College men’s basketball team led by Coach Shane Paben had added something special to its 2021-22 schedule.

It’s a trip to San Juan, Puerto Rico, over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend to play three games against teams from that nation.

“Come join us and travel with us for some great basketball, great weather, sightseeing and some fun in the sun,” Paben said in an e-mail late last week, inviting members of players’ families and Eagles’ fans to take part.

He said the team is set to fly into San Juan on Nov. 25 and leave on Nov. 30 with games played on the 26th, 27th and 28th. The opponents will be Puerto Rican college teams that are NCAA Division II caliber, he said.

The team and its entourage will stay at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Casino, located off Isla Verde Beach. The travel package includes five days and four nights at $750 per person, plus airfare. Trips to Old San Juan for sightseeing and shopping are planned. Transportation to the games will be aboard the team bus.

Paben is in charge of arrangements and he may be contacted at spaben@csc.edu or by telephone at 308-432-6348 or 402-682-2945.