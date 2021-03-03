CSC men’s team finds road trips bumpy

The first half at Metro was as tight as a drum. There were five ties and neither team led by more than four points in the half that ended with the Roadrunners ahead two points.

The Eagles took the lead twice early in the second half before the Metro switched to a 1-2-2 zone that helped stall the CSC offense. The hosts also warmed up offensively and went on a 19-0 run in just over four minutes to decide the outcome. The hosts shot 75 percent from the field during the first nine minutes of the second half while going ahead 58-38.

With 10:15 to play, Chadron State finally scored on a layup by Teddy Parham to break a five-minute drought and got the difference down to 11 points--60-49--with 7:30 left, but the damage had been done.

The Roadrunners were led in scoring by 5-11 freshman Kobe Sanders, who hit six 3-pointers for the third time in four games and finished with 24 points.

Another big weapon was 6-8 sophomore Laolu Oke, who scored 15 points on seven of nine shooting from the field and grabbed 16 rebounds, 11 of them offensive. In addition, 6-8 senior Maris Colton tallied all 14 of his points in the second half.