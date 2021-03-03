CSC men’s team finds road trips bumpy

Winning on the road in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference is a Herculean task, the Chadron State College men’s team found again last weekend.
The resurgent Eagles were in the thick of things at halftime of both of the games played in the Denver area, but they were outscored by a total of 25 points in the second halves while falling to both Metro State and Colorado Christian.
After leading 32-30 at halftime, Metro won the first game 80-64. The Eagles had a 38-36 margin at intermission Saturday night, but the Cougars won 76-67.
First-year coach Shane Paben said following the second game the Eagles are still lacking the talent, depth and mental toughness to win tight games on the road, but promised that will change in the near future.
“I’m not here to be average or mediocre,” Paben added.
Now the coach has a new challenge. Despite losing both games last weekend, the Eagles gained the No. 8 seed in the RMAC Playoffs and were to play top-seeded Colorado Mesa in Grand Junction on Tuesday night. It’s the first time since 2012 that the Eagles have qualified for postseason play (see accompanying story).
While a rather complicated power rating devised by the NCAA was used by the conference to determine the eight playoff participants, the word is that if the Eagles would have won either of the games last weekend, they would have hosted a first-round contest. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.
The first half at Metro was as tight as a drum. There were five ties and neither team led by more than four points in the half that ended with the Roadrunners ahead two points.
The Eagles took the lead twice early in the second half before the Metro switched to a 1-2-2 zone that helped stall the CSC offense. The hosts also warmed up offensively and went on a 19-0 run in just over four minutes to decide the outcome. The hosts shot 75 percent from the field during the first nine minutes of the second half while going ahead 58-38.
With 10:15 to play, Chadron State finally scored on a layup by Teddy Parham to break a five-minute drought and got the difference down to 11 points--60-49--with 7:30 left, but the damage had been done.
The Roadrunners were led in scoring by 5-11 freshman Kobe Sanders, who hit six 3-pointers for the third time in four games and finished with 24 points.
Another big weapon was 6-8 sophomore Laolu Oke, who scored 15 points on seven of nine shooting from the field and grabbed 16 rebounds, 11 of them offensive. In addition, 6-8 senior Maris Colton tallied all 14 of his points in the second half.
The Eagles were led by 6-3 senior Brady Delimont of Ainsworth, who scored a career-high 22 points, 16 of them in the second half, while shooting seven of 11 from the field, including five of eight on 3-pointers, and making all three of his free throws.
Psalm Maduakor contributed 12 points while going three of four from behind the arc for CSC, but both Parham and Marcus Jefferson were two of eight from the field and combined for just 12 points.
Overall, Metro was 31 of 59 from the field for 52.5 percent while the Eagles were 22 of 51 for 43.1 percent. Both teams sank 11 treys.
Benefiting from a 24 to 10 margin at the free throw line, Colorado Christian used about the same pathway to win Saturday night’s game.
Chadron State had the 38-36 halftime lead and scored the first five points of the second half, but the Cougars went ahead 47-45 five minutes later and led the rest of the way. The difference was just 64-63 with 2:18 remaining after Eagles’ point guard Marcus Jefferson drove for a layup, but Christian posted 12 of the game’s final 16 points.
The Eagles outscored the Cougars from the field while sinking 22 of 56 field goal shots, including a season-high 13 treys on 31 shots from behind the arc. Christian was 21 of 46 from the field and made 10 of 20 treys. But the hosts were somehow 24 of 28 from the free throw line and the Eagles 10 of 15, even though 18 fouls were called on each team.
Parham, who had poured in 32 points against South Dakota Mines the previous Saturday night, was the game’s leading scorer with 28 points that included seven of 13 from long range. Duendra Roberson hit three treys while tallying 15 points.
Four Cougars scored in double figures, led by DJ McDonald, a 5-11 guard, with 21 points. Ross Williams contributed 15 points, Andy Stafford 14 and Justin Ensesser 10.
The win gave Christian victories in its final three games. The Cougars, who finished 4-14 for the season, also upset Black Hills State 87-82 on Friday night. The Yellow Jackets then knocked off Metro 85-72 on Saturday night.
Metro State 80, Chadron State 64
Chadron State--Brady Delimont 22, Psalm Maduakor 12, Deundra Roberson 9, Teddy Parham 8, Kayden Sund 5, Marcus Jefferson 4, Bryant Jefferson 4. Totals: 22-51 (11-25) 9-13 64 points, 31 rebounds, 17 turnovers.
Metro State--Kobe Sanders 24, Laolu Oke 15, Maris Colton 14, Tyrei Randall 9, Keys Dixon 7, Christian Speller 6, Reggie Gibson 5. Totals: 31-59 (11-22) 7-12 80 points, 35 rebounds, 14 turnovers.
Chadron State 30 34 ----64
Metro State 32 48 ----80
3-pointers: CSC--Delimont 5, Maduakor 3, Parham 1, Roberson 1. MSU--Sanders 6, Randall 2, Colton 1, Dixon 1, Speller 1.
Colorado Christian 76, Chadron State 67
Chadron State--Teddy Parham 28, Deundra Roberson 15, Marcus Jefferson 7, Bryant Jefferson 6, Psalm Maduakor 6, Brady Delimont 5. Totals: 22-56 (13-33) 10-16 67 points, 32 rebounds.
Colorado Christian--DJ McDonald 21, Ross Williams 15, Andy Stafford 14, Justin Engesser 10, Aidan Cantwell 6, Christian St. Germain 3. Totals: 21-46 (10-20) 24-28 76 points, 31 rebounds.
Chadron State 38 29 ---67
Colorado Christian 36 40 ---76
3-pointers: CSC--Parham 7, Roberson 3, Maduakor 2, Delimont 1. CCU--McDonald 3, Engesser 2, Ross 2, Cantwell 1, St. Germain 1, Stafford 1.