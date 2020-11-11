CSC men’s team making progress, coach says

However, Paben noted others have demonstrated they have the ability to give the team a solid guard corps, particularly after they become more familiar with the system. He said he’d like to have a 10-player rotation, but can’t guarantee it will happen.

Defensively, Paben said the Eagles will play mostly man-to-man, hopefully make the opponents work hard to get good shots and not give up wide open layups or open 3-point attempts.

Offensively, he wants his players to space out the floor, share the basketball and “take great shots.” He said the Eagles will not be a run-and-gun outfit, and emphasized that everyone will be expected help with the rebounding.

The first opponents will be tough ones. The opening game will be against Colorado Mines, which finished 22-10 last year and has all of its top players returning. The second foe will be Regis, which is coming off a 17-12 campaign. The Rangers are minus their two top scorers from a year ago, but most of the other team members back.

No scrimmages against community college teams are planned, Paben said, and the RMAC is not allowing its members to play non-conference contests this season.

