CSC men’s team making progress, coach says

The Chadron State College men’s basketball team is making progress as it prepares to open the season Sunday and Monday, Nov. 22 and 23 in the Chicoine Center, according to Head Coach Shane Paben late last week.
“We’re getting better, improving,” Paben said. “We’re working hard and learning the system. I’m happy with the way things have been going.”
The coach added that the players are close to being in game condition and haven’t encountered any COVID-19 issues.
The roster includes four lettermen from a year ago, two returning squadmen, six transfers and two freshman. Another transfer is redshirting.
Paben said the Eagles will have good depth, particularly in the back court, and believes the team will shoot well.
He added that the inside play by junior Jacob Jefferson, who was the team’s second leading scorer last year with a 10.8-point average, and Deion Rhea, a transfer from New Mexico Junior College, has been impressive.
The coach said there’s lots of competition for playing time at the guards, where 10 players are in the mix. He said senior Brady Delimont of Ainsworth and KJ Harris, a transfer from Coker College in South Carolina, have emerged as leaders in the backcourt following three weeks of practice.
However, Paben noted others have demonstrated they have the ability to give the team a solid guard corps, particularly after they become more familiar with the system. He said he’d like to have a 10-player rotation, but can’t guarantee it will happen.
Defensively, Paben said the Eagles will play mostly man-to-man, hopefully make the opponents work hard to get good shots and not give up wide open layups or open 3-point attempts.
Offensively, he wants his players to space out the floor, share the basketball and “take great shots.” He said the Eagles will not be a run-and-gun outfit, and emphasized that everyone will be expected help with the rebounding.
The first opponents will be tough ones. The opening game will be against Colorado Mines, which finished 22-10 last year and has all of its top players returning. The second foe will be Regis, which is coming off a 17-12 campaign. The Rangers are minus their two top scorers from a year ago, but most of the other team members back.
No scrimmages against community college teams are planned, Paben said, and the RMAC is not allowing its members to play non-conference contests this season.
