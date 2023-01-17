CSC men split dual matches on road

The Chadron State College men’s wrestling team split a pair of Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference duals on the road last weekend, losing to Adams State on Friday and defeating New Mexico Highlands on Saturday.

The No. 6 ranked Adams State Grizzlies lived up to their advanced billing in the first tussle, when they won a series of close matches and defeated the Eagles 29-9 in Alamosa.

The point spread was about the same on Saturday in Las Vegas, where the Eagles corralled the Highlands Cowboys 31-10, but most of CSC’s wins at Las Vegas were by wide margins.

The Eagles won just two matches vs. Adams State.

Redshirt freshman Keegan Gehlhausen of Pinedale, Wyo., opened the dual against Adams State by getting a takedown in the third period that helped him edge Hunter Tobiasson 8-7 at 184 pounds.

Gehlhausen also managed two takedowns in the first period and added a two-point near-fall in the second frame for his remaining points. Gehlhausen also won at New Mexico Highland and is now 10-5 for the season.

Chadron State’s other winner on Friday was senior heavyweight Mason Watt of Broomfield, Colo., who pinned Abe Garcia with 21 seconds remaining in first period.

Otherwise, most of the CSC entries were competitive, but were denied the win in the final period. Both Quade Smith at 125 and Rowdy Pfeil at 174 lost by a single point.

Despite being warned for stalling, the Grizzlies’ Brendon Garcia held on for a 4-3 win over Smith, and Sam Loera managed a third frame takedown to slip past Pfeil 4-3.

In addition, Adams State’s Kieran Thompson won by a 4-2 score over Ethan Leake at 141 pounds and Isaiah DeLaCerda took 4-0 verdict over Brandon Paredes at 149.

The Eagles won eight of the 10 matches during a dual with Highlands, and earned bonus points during half of their victories.

Watt, who now has an 11-2 record, wrapped up the dual with a pin. Quen Campbell scored a 21-4 technical fall at 133 pounds. Also, both Leake at 141 and Gehlhausen at 184 won major decisions of 9-1 and 13-2, respectively.

The other Chadron State winners posted regular decisions, each worth three points in the team results. They are Smith, Paredes and Rowdy Pfeil.

The Eagles will be home Thursday night starting at 7 p.m. to dual Colorado Mesa in the Chicoine Center. (See accompanying story),

The CSC-Adams State match results:

185—Keegan Gehlhausen, CSC, dec. Hunter Tobiasson 8-7.

197—Ben Tonnessen, ASU, dec. Bryan Zutavern, 6-1.

Hwt—Mason Watt, CSC, pinned Abe Garcia. 2:39.

125—Brendon Garcia, ASU, dec. Quade Smith, 5-4.

133—Isaiah DeLaCerda, ASU, dec. Colter Julian 6-3.

141—Kieran Thompson, ASU, dec. Ethan Leake, 4-2.

149—Josh Rider, ASU, dec. Brandon Paredes, 4-0.

157—Noah Hermosillo, ASU, tech. fall Harrison Gocke, 18-2.

165—Aaden Valdez, ASU, pinned Preston Renner, 1:28

174—Sam Loera, ASU, dec. Rowdy Pfeil, 4-3.

The CSC-Highlands results:

125—Quade Smith, CSC, dec. Rhys Sellers, 9-6.

133—Quen Campbell, CSC, tech. fall Andres Jiron, 21-4.

141—Ethan Leake, CSC, major dec. Joe Misitano, 9-1.

149—Brandon Paredes, CSC, dec. Deklyn Miller, 8-1.

157—Evan Kilgne, NMHU, pinned Harrison Gocke, 4:16.

165—Preston Renner, CSC, dec. Colin Brown, 11-4.

174—Rowdy Pfeil. CSC, dec. Thomas Tolbert, 3-1.

184—Keegan Gehlhausern, CSC, major dec. Lance Kilgore, 13-2.

197—Zach Ferris, NMHU, major dec. Bryan Zutevern, 14-1.

Hwt—Mason Watt, CSC, pinned Kioni Benally, 1:41.