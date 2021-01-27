CSC men strong in sprints, jumps at Black Hills State meet

The Chadron State College men’s track and field team dominated the sprints and most of the field events Saturday during the Myrle Hanson Track and Field Meet at Black Hills State in Spearfish. Most of the competition was provided by the host Yellow Jackets and Minot State.
Freshman Morgan Fawver of McCook was among the Eagles’ leaders. He won both the 60-meter dash in 6.86 seconds and the 200 in 22.15 besides placing second in the long jump by going 21-10 ½. There were 14 entries in the 60 and 18 in the 200.
The Eagles were particularly impressive in the 400, where they claimed four of the first five places, even though all-star sprinter Brodie Roden, who won both the 200 and 400 at last year’s Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Indoor Championship, was ill and did not compete Saturday.
Others took up the slack.
Sophomore Osvaldo Cano of Oshkosh won the 400 in 50.17 seconds, his twin, Osiel, was third in 52.16 seconds, junior Harley Rhoades of Douglas, Wyo., was fourth in 52.39 seconds and freshman Greg Logsdon of Yoder, Wyo., was fifth in 52.49 seconds.
Each of the times was a personal best, including Logsdon’s because he had never run the 400 that fast, even during the outdoor season, until Saturday.
The same four runners formed the winning 4x400 relay.
Eagles also won all three of the jumps and the shot put, with sophomores among the winners in each of the events.
All-star Naishaun Jernigan of Springfield, Mass., won the long jump by going 22-9, Derrick Nwagwu of Aurora, Colo., took the triple jump at 46-4 ¼ and Joe Dumsa of Sandy, Utah, and Alec Penfield of Lusk, Wyo., shared top honors in the high jump by clearing 6-4.
Dumsa, who is a junior while the others are sophomores, also was third in the long jump. Junior, Joss Linse of Plattsmouth, Neb., was the triple jump runner-up at 44-9.
The Eagles’ Shane Collins of Bison, S.D., won the shot put at 48-7 ½ and CSC freshman Parker Gosner of Windsor, Colo., placed second with a throw of 47-11 ¾.
CSC Coach Riley Northrup also was impressed by freshman Dan Reynolds of Granby, Colo., in the 35-pound weight. Reynolds placed third with a toss 54-10 ½, one of the best ever by a CSC rookie.
The Eagles’ Pete Brown of Oxford, Neb., was the runner-up in the heptathlon while CSC junior Julianne Thomsen of Custer, S.D., won the pentathlon after being sidelined most of last year by an injury.
The Lady Eagles also got a first in the 60-meter hurdles from Caitlyn Mueller of Sidney.
Northrup was pleased that sophomore Miranda Gilkey of Lusk, Wyo., cleared a career-best 5-3 while placing second in the high jump. Freshman Destiny Pelton of Fort Morgan, Colo., was third at 5-1.
Another sophomore, Courtney Smith of Rock Springs, Wyo., was again competitive in the throws. She was third in the weight and fifth in the shot.
The Eagles are planning to return to Black Hills State this Saturday for the Dave Little Alumni Open Meet.
The Eagles’ placings:
Men’s Results
60--1, Morgan Fawver, 6.86.
200--1, Morgan Fawver, 22.51; 5, Emory Yoosook, 23.60.
400--1, Osvaldo Cano, 50.17; 3, Osiel Cano, 52.16; 4, Harley Rhoades, 52.39; 5, Greg Logsdon, 52.49.
60 hurdles--4, Logan Peila, 9.11.
4x400 relay--1, Chadron State (Osiel Cano, Osvaldo Cano, Harley Rhoades, Greg Logsdon), 3:27.03.
Shot put--1, Shane Collins, 48-7 ½; 2, Parker Gosner, 47-11 ¾; 4, Reid Spady, 43-10 ¾; 6, Dan Reynolds, 42-6 ¾.
35-pound weight throw--3, Dan Reynolds, 54-10 ¼; 5, Shane Collins, 50-5 ½; 6, Jordyn Spencer, 47-4 ½.
Long jump--1, Naishaun Jernigan, 22-9 ¾; 2, Morgan Fawver, 21-10 ¾; 3, Joe Dumsa, 20-7 ¼; 4, Emory Yoosook, 20-6 ¼; 5, Joss Linse, 20-3 ¾.
Triple jump--1, Derrick Nwagwu, 46-4 ¼; 2, Joss Linse, 44-9.
High jump--1-2, Joe Dumsa and Alec Penfield, 6-4.
Heptathlon--2, Pete Brown, 4,204 points; 4, Dylan Soule, 3,643.
Women’s Results
200--5, Caitlyn Mueller, 28.95.
400--3, Michaela Hill, 1:03.14.
60 hurdles--1, Caitlyn Mueller, 9.97.
Shot put--5, Courtney Smith, 39-3 ¾; 6, Morgan Ekwall, 38-11 ½.
20-pound weight throw--3, Courtney Smith, 50-1 ¾.
Triple jump--3, Miranda Gilkey, 33-5 ¼; 4, Austin Alexander, 32-3 ¾.
High jump--2, Miranda Gilkey, 5-3; 3, Destiny Pelton, 5-1.
Pole vault--5, Kristie Hill, 9-4 ½.
Pentathlon--1, Julianne Thomsen, 3,092 points; 2, Hannah Christie, 2,829; 3, Parker Mooren, 2,480