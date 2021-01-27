CSC men strong in sprints, jumps at Black Hills State meet

The Chadron State College men’s track and field team dominated the sprints and most of the field events Saturday during the Myrle Hanson Track and Field Meet at Black Hills State in Spearfish. Most of the competition was provided by the host Yellow Jackets and Minot State.

Freshman Morgan Fawver of McCook was among the Eagles’ leaders. He won both the 60-meter dash in 6.86 seconds and the 200 in 22.15 besides placing second in the long jump by going 21-10 ½. There were 14 entries in the 60 and 18 in the 200.

The Eagles were particularly impressive in the 400, where they claimed four of the first five places, even though all-star sprinter Brodie Roden, who won both the 200 and 400 at last year’s Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Indoor Championship, was ill and did not compete Saturday.

Others took up the slack.

Sophomore Osvaldo Cano of Oshkosh won the 400 in 50.17 seconds, his twin, Osiel, was third in 52.16 seconds, junior Harley Rhoades of Douglas, Wyo., was fourth in 52.39 seconds and freshman Greg Logsdon of Yoder, Wyo., was fifth in 52.49 seconds.

Each of the times was a personal best, including Logsdon’s because he had never run the 400 that fast, even during the outdoor season, until Saturday.