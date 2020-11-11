CSC Men's Basketball Records

Individual - Single Game
Most points--51 by Josh Robinson vs. Dana College, 1989-90.
Most field goals made--18 by Mike Kinnaird vs. Metro State, 1968-69, and Russ
Crafton vs. Adams State, 1992-93.
Most field goals attempted--33 by Nels Christiansen vs. Hastings, 1950-51.
Most 3-point field goals made--12 by Russ Crafton vs. Adams State, 1992-93.
Most 3-point field goals attempted--15 by Russ Crafton vs. Adams State, 1992-93.
Highest 3-point percentage—100 by Jeremy Wissing (7-7) vs. South Dakota Tech, 11-26-2002.
Most 3-pointers in two consecutive games--Theo Donley 8-11 vs. Johnson & Wales and 7-8 vs. Colorado Christian, Jan. 2007 (Games were 6 days apart, both in Denver).
Most free throws made--18 by Stan Roden vs. South Dakota Tech, 1962-63.(21 attempts).
Most free throws attempted--23 by Josh Robinson vs. Adams State, 1990-91.
Most consecutive free throws--Jahvea Vidakovich 13-13 vs. South Dakota Tech, 12-3-96.
Most rebounds--31 by Felix Sanford vs. Southern Colorado, 1963-64.
Most assists—14 by Bret Bondegard vs. Nebraska-Kearney, 1999-00.
Most steals--8 by Dan Beebe vs. Fort Lewis, 1989-90.
Triple-Double--Otis Frazier vs. CSU-Pueblo, 1999-2000 (12 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists) Tim McLaurin vs. Augustana, 2008-09 (23 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists).
Individual - Single Season
Most points--676 by Jim Rhoades, 1966-67.
Highest scoring average--24.8 by Ted Niemann,1987-88.
Most field goals made--267 by Jim Rhoades, 1966-67.
Most field goals attempted--489 by Josh Robinson, 1990-91.
Best field goal percentage—66.7 by Deon David (118-177) 2002-03.
Most 3-point field goals made--96 by Russ Crafton, 1993-94.
Most 3-point field goals attempted--242 by Russ Crafton, 1993-94.
Best 3-point field goal percentage--47.1 by Scott Blachly (56-119), 1987-88.
Most free throws made--163 by Josh Robinson, 1990-91.
Most free throws attempted--280 by Josh Robinson, 1990-91.
Best free throw percentage--85.8 by Jahvea Vidakovich (139 of 162), 1996-97.
(Note: David Licari hit 36-39 for 92.3 percent, 1981-82).
Most rebounds--340 by Felix Sanford, 1963-64 and Joe Johnson, 1965-66.
Most assists--150 by Mark Carlisle, 1986-87.
Most steals—73 by Otis Frazier, 1999-00.
Most blocked shots—42 by Fernando Bonfim, 2006-08.
Most double-doubles—18 by Josh Robinson, 1990-91.
Individual - Career
Most points--2,041 by Josh Robinson, 1988-92.
Most field goals made--762 by Josh Robinson, 1988-92.
Most field goals attempted--1,503 by Josh Robinson, 1988-92.
Best field goal percentage—62.6 by Moala Tautuaa (428-681) 2008-12 (4 years).
Best field goal percentage--65.4 by Deon David (236-361) 2001-2003) (2 years).
Most 3-point field goals made—245 by Jeremy Wissing, 2000-04.
Most 3-point field goals attempted—646, Jeremy Wissing, 2000-04.
Best 3-point field goal percentage--41.5 by Tim Stevens (132-318), 1991-94.
Most free throws made--515 by Josh Robinson, 1988-92.
Most free throws attempted--863 by Josh Robinson, 1988-92.
Best free throw percentage--85.0 by Randy Lotton, 136-160, 1982-84.
Most consecutive free throws--39 by Steve Coon, 1976-77.
Most rebounds--920 by Joe Johnson, 1964-68.
Highest scoring average--21.8 by Rick Brown and Scott Jones (52 games),
both 1970-72.
Most assists--334 by Todd Brosius, 1985-89.
Most blocked shots—110 by Mike Generette, 2002-06.
Most steals--217 by Jason Robinson, 1990-94.
Most double-doubles—40 by Josh Robinson, 1988-92.
