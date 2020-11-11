CSC Men's Basketball Records

Individual - Single Game

Most points--51 by Josh Robinson vs. Dana College, 1989-90.

Most field goals made--18 by Mike Kinnaird vs. Metro State, 1968-69, and Russ

Crafton vs. Adams State, 1992-93.

Most field goals attempted--33 by Nels Christiansen vs. Hastings, 1950-51.

Most 3-point field goals made--12 by Russ Crafton vs. Adams State, 1992-93.

Most 3-point field goals attempted--15 by Russ Crafton vs. Adams State, 1992-93.

Highest 3-point percentage—100 by Jeremy Wissing (7-7) vs. South Dakota Tech, 11-26-2002.

Most 3-pointers in two consecutive games--Theo Donley 8-11 vs. Johnson & Wales and 7-8 vs. Colorado Christian, Jan. 2007 (Games were 6 days apart, both in Denver).

Most free throws made--18 by Stan Roden vs. South Dakota Tech, 1962-63.(21 attempts).

Most free throws attempted--23 by Josh Robinson vs. Adams State, 1990-91.

Most consecutive free throws--Jahvea Vidakovich 13-13 vs. South Dakota Tech, 12-3-96.