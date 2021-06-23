CSC men's wrestling program signs 13 in latest class

Chadron State College head men's wrestling coach Brett Hunter announced on Thursday the program's signing class for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

The Eagles will welcome 13 new wrestlers into the fold, including 10 incoming freshmen and three transfers.

Four are originally from in-state, three from Wyoming, and one each hail from California, Colorado, Iowa, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Between them all, they hold 17 state championships, 38 state placings, and six All-American titles.

The new recruits from Nebraska are Darian Diaz and Skyler Geier-Dodson of North Platte, Hunter Gilmore of Arlington, and Kobe Lyons of York. Three of four are state finalists, with Diaz and Lyons having won it all in Classes A and B, respectively. Diaz will project as a 133-pounder, while the other three will wrestle in the middle weight classes.

The three from Wyoming are Keegan Gehlhausen of Pinedale, Luke Goncalves of Worland, and Colter Julian of Kemmerer. Gehlhausen and Goncalves are both three-time champs in Class 3A. Julian is a junior college transfer from Northeastern Junior College in Colorado, where he was a district runner-up at 125 pounds last year, after placing four times at state in high school. Gehlhausen will wrestle at 174 or 184, while Goncalves expects to compete at 165.