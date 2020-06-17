CSC officials: Men’s basketball coach search was unique, but results exciting

Choosing a new men’s basketball coach at Chadron State College this spring was not a short and simple process, but President Randy Rhine and Athletic Director Joel Smith think it worked out well.
They are excited that Shane Paben is on the job and believe he will lead the Eagles to success.
Speaking at a virtual press conference to introduce the new coach last week, Rhine noted that Paben’s lofty 275-100 record during 11 years as the head coach at Bellevue University near Omaha “speaks for itself.” The president also said he is impressed by Paben’s commitment to making sure his players graduate and are prepared for what’s ahead in life.
“He understands what an educator-coach should do,” Rhine said. “He not only wants to help them on the court, but also help them prepare for life. We’re glad he’s here.”
The Eagles’ need for a new coach occurred when Houston Reed, after four years on the job, resigned in March to move to the University of Northern Colorado as an assistant.
About the same time, life as usual slowed to a crawl for nearly everyone except farmers, truck drivers and medical personnel because of the Coronavirus outbreak that threatened lives around the world and spawned a plethora of travel and contact restrictions issued by the State of Nebraska and the NCAA.
“I wouldn’t want to go through what happened again, but I’m excited about our search’s outcome,” Smith said with reference to Paben being selected as Chadron State’s 20th men’s head basketball coach.
“It forced us to use some unique ways to contact candidates. We probably interviewed more people than we would have otherwise,” Smith said. “It also gave our committee more time to make our decision.”
Smith said 160 applications were received and Paben graded out as the top candidate.
CSC employees made up most of the selection committee but Smith also reached out to Larry Riley, a CSC graduate who’s first college head coaching job was at Chadron State 1975-77. Riley eventually became an NBA scout, an assistant coach and director of player personnel prior to serving as the general manager of the Golden State Warriors 2009-12. During that time he led the drafting of all-stars Stephan Curry and Klay Thompson, who were extremely instrumental in turning the Warriors into three-time world champions.
Riley is now a senior advisor for the Atlanta Hawks, but with the NBA shut down because of the virus, he was confined to his home in Chandler, Ariz. Thus he had the time to check references on Chadron State’s leading candidates
Riley said following Paben’s appointment, “You can take his references to the bank. They were outstanding.”
During the press conference, Paben said he’s excited to be back in coaching. Following his exceptional tenure at Bellevue, he was away from the sport last year and was a financial advisor. He said he enjoyed the work and learned a lot, but when he heard that the coaching job at Chadron State was open he “had” to apply.
“I’ve always wanted to be part of the team,” he explained. “As a 6-foot-7, 160-pound senior in high school (at Beatrice, Neb.) I knew I wasn’t going to be a big-time power center, but I appreciated being part of the team. Coaching has always been my main career choice.”
Paben said he contacted Reed about the CSC job and was encouraged to apply. “He said he thought it would be a good opportunity for me.”
Although Paben is switching ends of the state and moving from a metropolitan area to the wide open spaces in the West, he believes he can be successful wherever he’s located. He also said the fact that the Eagles belong to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, made up of 15 far-flung schools in five states requiring lots of travel, doesn’t bother him because his Bellevue teams also traveled extensively.
While discussing the Eagles’ current status, Paben said, like most coaches, he’d like to build around players who will be in the program four or five years. But by now, he surmises the 2020 high school graduates have been “picked through” and most have decided what colleges they will attend. That means any additions to the CSC roster this year will likely be transfers.
Paben pointed out that the dynamics and culture of college basketball have changed dynamically the past few years. New transfer rules have made it much easier for players to switch schools. He said that about 1,000 players currently have their names on the NCAA transfer portal in hopes of finding a new team by the time classes begin this fall.
“This means there’s a big opportunity to bring in good, talented players,” the coach said. “But we won’t be interested in them if they aren’t interested in earning their degrees. I always ask them what they’re going to do when the ball stops bouncing. Even for those who go to the pros, the ball eventually stops bouncing.”
Paben said defense, which was a downfall for the Eagles last year when they won just four games, will be a major emphasis. He also said accurate shooting was a strength of his Bellevue teams.
The coach added that from what he has learned about his new team, some experienced guards are needed.
The current roster lists 12 players, but center Jacob Jefferson is the only returning full-time starter from last season. Forward Walker Andrew had started 15 of 16 games prior to requiring shoulder surgery and off-guard Brady Delimont started 11 times.
Kayden Sund started seven times after Andrew was sidelined and Keenan Gray shared considerable playing time with Jefferson at center.
Another post player, 6-8 freshman Kevin DiMarco, saw some action before suffering a knee injury and 5-8 freshman Andre Sepeda often provided a spark off the bench while appearing in all 28 games.
Jesse Barnes, another 6-8 pivot who red-shirted last season after transferring, is expected to strengthen the Eagles around the basket. Two of the remaining four players on the roster saw limited action and two were freshmen who redshirted.
Forward Brian Rodriguez-Flores, the team’s leading scorer (17.4 points a game) and rebounder (6.1) last year, has concluded his eligibility. He was snatched off the transfer portal last year after being on the roster at San Jose State the previous season, but seeing little action there.
Also missing will be backcourt mainstays Colby Jackson and Michael Sparks. Both averaged about 10 points and did much of the ball-handling each of the past two years.
Paben said the coronavirus ordeal should make basketball players, as well as everyone else, appreciate ordinary opportunities more when life gets back to normal.
“It was amazing how things changed so quickly,” Paben noted. “I think all of us have been shaken by this experience, and will want to make the most out life when things open up again.”
Basketball is going to feel the effects of what has happened this coming year even if the virus suddenly vanishes. Smith said the NCAA has ruled that as a cost-cutting measure Division II teams can play only 22 games in 2020-21. That’s four fewer than last year, and the Eagles and other RMAC teams will forego playing any non-conference opponents in 2020-21.
Smith added that the NCAA is permitting some exhibition games to be played this winter.
