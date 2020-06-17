CSC officials: Men’s basketball coach search was unique, but results exciting

During the press conference, Paben said he’s excited to be back in coaching. Following his exceptional tenure at Bellevue, he was away from the sport last year and was a financial advisor. He said he enjoyed the work and learned a lot, but when he heard that the coaching job at Chadron State was open he “had” to apply.

“I’ve always wanted to be part of the team,” he explained. “As a 6-foot-7, 160-pound senior in high school (at Beatrice, Neb.) I knew I wasn’t going to be a big-time power center, but I appreciated being part of the team. Coaching has always been my main career choice.”

Paben said he contacted Reed about the CSC job and was encouraged to apply. “He said he thought it would be a good opportunity for me.”

Although Paben is switching ends of the state and moving from a metropolitan area to the wide open spaces in the West, he believes he can be successful wherever he’s located. He also said the fact that the Eagles belong to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, made up of 15 far-flung schools in five states requiring lots of travel, doesn’t bother him because his Bellevue teams also traveled extensively.