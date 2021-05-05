CSC pitcher earns two wins in sweep

Sparked by junior Gabby Russell who gave up just five hits, walked only two and allowed no earned runs during 12 innings in the circle, the Chadron State softball team won both ends of a double-header last Wednesday (April 28) over Black Hills State on the Eagles’ field. The scores were 3-0 and 5-4 in 10 innings.
CSC also won both games the previous Sunday, giving Coach Kaley Ness’s team a sweep of the season series. Those scores were 10-7 and 8-0. Russell also got the win in the first of those games and had a 4-2 record for the season after last Wednesday’s games.
Even though she didn’t strike out anyone, Russell yielded just three singles and walked none while pitching all seven innings of the opener Wednesday. The Eagles scored twice in the second inning on three singles and an error, and added an insurance run in the sixth on a single by Angela Maples and a shot by Makenzi Knoll that glanced off the outstretched glove of the left fielder and was ruled a double.
That was the only extra base hit of the game. Six Eagles also singled once.
CSC’s Peyton Propp threw the first five innings of the second game, giving up three runs on three hits to go with nine strike outs and six walks. Russell came on in relief in the top of the sixth. She yielded two hits, walked one and fanned four while going the final five frames.
The Eagles got a run in the second inning on a single by Ellie Owens, a ground out, a wild pitch and a single by Bailey Rominger. They scored twice in the fourth on singles by Angelica Maples and Bailey Marvel to go with two walks, a fielder’s choice and an error.
Black Hills tied the score by tallying three runs in the top of the fifth. The big blow was a two-run homer by the Yellow Jackets’ Bell Luebken.
Taking advantage of two Chadron State errors, the visitors went ahead 4-3 in the top of the ninth. The Yellow Jackets also committed two errors in the bottom of the frame to go with three CSC singles, but the Eagles managed just one run, when one of them was thrown out a home.
Although Black Hills got a hit in the top of the 10, that runner was stranded. The Eagles ended the game in the bottom half on a walk, a sacrifice bunt and a single by Marvel that drove in the winning run.
Both Marvel and Sloane Quijas had three hits and Sam Conradie added two for the Eagles, who ended the sweep with a 12-20 record.
The Eagles also hosted conference leader Colorado Mesa last weekend and were treated rudely.
The Mavericks outscored the Eagles 43-12 during the sweep, losing 15-2, 11-10, 7-0 and 10-0. Now 34-2 for the season, the Mavs outhit the hosts 48-25. CSC got 15 of its hits in the second game.
The Eagles will conclude their season this weekend by hosting Regis in double-headers Friday and Saturday. The Rangers are 12-12 in the conference and 15-13 overall. CSC is 12-20 and 12-24.