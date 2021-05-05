CSC pitcher earns two wins in sweep

Sparked by junior Gabby Russell who gave up just five hits, walked only two and allowed no earned runs during 12 innings in the circle, the Chadron State softball team won both ends of a double-header last Wednesday (April 28) over Black Hills State on the Eagles’ field. The scores were 3-0 and 5-4 in 10 innings.

CSC also won both games the previous Sunday, giving Coach Kaley Ness’s team a sweep of the season series. Those scores were 10-7 and 8-0. Russell also got the win in the first of those games and had a 4-2 record for the season after last Wednesday’s games.

Even though she didn’t strike out anyone, Russell yielded just three singles and walked none while pitching all seven innings of the opener Wednesday. The Eagles scored twice in the second inning on three singles and an error, and added an insurance run in the sixth on a single by Angela Maples and a shot by Makenzi Knoll that glanced off the outstretched glove of the left fielder and was ruled a double.

That was the only extra base hit of the game. Six Eagles also singled once.