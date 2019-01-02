Chadron State College played a role in the recent signing of Ty Robinson, an Arizona high school senior, by the University of Nebraska’s football coaching staff that sparked major interest, particularly among Cornhusker fans.
The word “staff” is used, because Head Coach Scott Frost took all 10 of his assistants with him to visit Ty Robinson’s home on Dec. 19. Some six hours after the Cornhusker entourage arrived, Robinson signed the letter of intent, reportedly after Frost asked the prize recruit if he had any questions.
Robinson responded that he had just one, “Where do I sign?”
Robinson’s parents, the late Jason Robinson and Tresha Hill Robinson, graduated from Chadron State in 1994.
The signee is a 6-foot-6, 285-pound defensive end at Higley High School in Gilbert, Ariz. He has been on the recruiting radar much of his high school career because of his size and agility. Alabama offered Robinson a scholarship before his junior season and the Crimson Tide’s Nick Saban was among the parade of head coaches who recently visited him.
Oregon, Southern Cal and Stanford also were among the teams actively pursuing him.
Jason Robinson died in May 2013 of lymphoma, a cancer of the blood, after starring in basketball for the Eagles in the early 1990s. Tresha is a native of O’Neill and a veterinarian.
Jason was the second of three brothers who came to Chadron State from Thompson Valley High School in Loveland, Colo. He scored 1,581 points, fourth highest all-time at CSC, averaged 4.9 rebounds during his career and was second in the RMAC in steals his senior year in 1993-94.
About 6-foot-3, 170 pounds, Jason was extremely athletic. Besides being an outstanding basketball player, he was an all-state football player and a 46-foot triple jumper in high school. He was inducted into the Eagles’ Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009.
The Robinson brothers combined to score 5,081 points and grabbed 2,138 rebounds while playing in 330 games for the Eagles. The oldest, Josh, is CSC’s all-time leading scorer with 2,041 points and younger brother Jeremy scored 1,459, putting him 10th on the list. Both Josh and Jeremy live with their families in Colorado.
Ty has a younger brother, Truitt, and a younger sister, Tanner.