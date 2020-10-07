CSC pokes end fall season

The Chadron State College entries didn’t earn as many high places as usual at the Lamar College rodeo in southern Colorado last weekend.

However, Seniors Quincy Segelke of Rozet, Wyo., and Tate Petrak of Martin, S.D., have both placed among the top six in one of their events at all four of the fall rodeos.

Segelke was fourth in goat tying in 9.2 and 9.0 seconds and Petrak was sixth in steer wrestling in 5.2 and 11.2 seconds at Lamar. They are third and sixth, respectively, in the regional standings as the fall season ends.

Two CSC steer wrestlers were among the 10 finalists in that event last weekend. Tanner McInerney of Hulett, Wyo., placed fifth in 6.3 and 8.7 seconds and Tiegan Marchant of Newcastle, Wyo., was fourth in the opening go-round in 5.4 seconds, but took a no time in the finals.

Rieley Maier of Bowdle, S.D., had the third fastest time of 3.1 seconds among the 96 breakaway ropers in the first go-round, but she missed connections in the finals.

The same thing happened to McInerney and his partner, Caden Camp of Gillette College, in team roping, which had 154 entries. They were third in the opening go-round in 7.3 seconds, but took a no time on their second run.

Colton Storer of Arthur and Tannery Whetham of Morrill also made the team roping finals after finishing their first run in 8.4 seconds, but didn’t connect on Sunday. The same was true for Brianna Williams of Buffalo, S.D. She caught her first calf in 3.5 seconds, but missed on her second loop.

