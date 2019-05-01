Three CSC cowboys are headed to the College National Finals Rodeo in June, following the close of the Eagles’ rodeo season at the University of Wyoming, in Laramie, this weekend.
The cowboys are bull rider Miles Englebert, bareback rider Kyle Bloomquist and steer wrestler Kalane Anders. They’ll also be joined by CSC cowgirl Quincey Segelke who serves as the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s Central Rocky Mountain Region regional director. As a reward for their hard work as regional liaisons during the finals rodeo, regional directors are given a spot at the finals. Segelke will compete in breakaway.
With the regular season now concluded, both Anders and Bloomquist find themselves at the top of the regional standings in their respective events. Englebert finished third in bull riding.
The four will have to wait until June 3 before competing in Casper at the finals. CSC Head Rodeo Coach Dustin Luper said in the meantime they’ll have to stay sharp as he has high expectations for Casper.
Anders, he said, will attend some pro rodeos between now and June.
“In all honesty, Kalane, he’s been there before and he’s a big time bulldogger,” Luper said. “If he can score sharp and just get a good start he could win the whole deal.
Once Anders gets his steer caught, Luper said he doesn’t worry.
”It’s just from the time he nods his head to the time he gets to the steer that is probably his weakest,” he said. “Once he gets hold of that thing he’s like a grizzly bear. They’re going down.”
Luper’s confidence in Bloomquist lies in the bareback rider’s tenacity and he thinks his bareback rider and bull rider Englebert could both do well in Casper.
“Miles, he can really ride bulls,” Luper said. “Bull riding is just so inconsistent anymore; if he even rides two bulls he’ll be in the top five easy.”
Luper also said his group of four is heading into competition healthy.
In Laramie this weekend, none of Chadron’s CFNR qualifiers earned top finishes. The Eagles instead were led by Merisa Cominiello who roped her calf in just 2.8 seconds in the short go, well ahead of the rest of the field.
Luper said it was one of the toughest breakaways of the season.
“(T)he cattle were like out of Argentina,” he said, “Almost like little goats that just run like a scalded dog. Out of 100 breakaway ropers they only had 14 catches and three or four were girls that broke the barrier.”
Chadron also got a win from team roper Brady Joseph who teamed up with Eastern Wyoming College’s Kurtis Palmer. The two had scores of 7.0 in the long go and 6.7 in the short go.
“That was neat for me to see because Brady Joseph, it was his senior year and he kinda struggled all year,” Luper said. “So for him to go out with a win was pretty neat.”
Luper said Joseph is normally header, but the senior won his first college rodeo ever as heeler in Laramie.
The CFNR will run from June 3 to 15 in Casper, Wyoming.