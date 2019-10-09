Chadron State College’s veteran rough stock contestants continued to ride high at the Lamar College rodeo in southern Colorado last weekend.
Garrett Uptain of Craig, Colo., led the way by winning the saddle bronc riding. He placed second in the first go-round with 73 points and tied for first and second in the finals on Sunday with 76 points to take top honors. Through four rodeos this fall, Uptain is second in the Central Rocky Mountain Region standings.
Although he was bucked off during the finals for just the second time in the past two years, another Chadron State senior, Kyle Bloomquist of Raymond, Minn., had the high score of 77 points in the first go-round and placed second overall in the bareback riding at Lamar.
Bloomquist won or shared top honors in his pet event at the first three rodeos in the region this fall, and has more than a 200-point lead in the regional standings.
The Eagles’ Miles Englebert of Burdock, S.D., scored 70 points while placing third in bull riding this past weekend, and is second in the regional standings.
Two more Chadron State cowboys finished sixth in their events at Lamar. They are Colton Storer of Arthur with times of 13.0 and 16.0 seconds in tie down roping and Tate Petrak of Martin, S.D., with 7.6- and 7.9-second runs in steer wrestling.
Several other CSC contestants were among the 10 finalists in their events Sunday.
They included Brianna Williams of Buffalo, S.D., who was second among the 95 breakaway ropers in the first go-round by catching her calf in 2.7 seconds. Although she failed to connect again in the finals and therefore did not place among the top six overall, she still earned $465.50.
Also reaching the finals were Merisa Cominiello of Burlington, Colo., in barrel racing, Hanna Hostutler of Philip, S.D., and Drew Neuerberg of Gill, Colo., in team roping and Haley Reed of Arnold, Neb., in breakaway roping.
The final rodeo in the region this fall will be hosted by Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne this weekend.