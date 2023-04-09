The Chadron State College football team will have five home contests and six away games during the 2023 season, Head Coach Jay Long announced last week.

The Eagles will open the season on the road against Quincy University in Quincy, Illinois, on Thursday, Aug. 31. The Hawks finished last season 4-7 overall and 1-5 in conference play. It will be the first meeting between the schools.

The following week, CSC will have its home opener against Augustana, the first of three South Dakota schools on the schedule. Chadron State and Augustana also have never previously met on the gridiron.

The Vikings were 7-4 last season. Upper Iowa has left the Northern Sun Conference, paving the way for Augustana to play its first non-conference game since 2011.

Chadron State will tangle with Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference opponents in the remaining games.

The home games will be on Sept. 23 vs. Western Colorado, Oct. 7 vs. Fort Lewis for Homecoming, Oct. 21 vs. Colorado State-Pueblo for Family Day and the season finale on Nov. 11 vs. South Dakota Mines for Senior Day.

The complete schedule:

Aug. 31—at Quincy, Ill., University, Sept. 9—Augustana, Sept. 16—at Black Hills State, Sept. 23—Western Colorado, Sept. 30—at Colorado Mines, Oct. 7—Fort Lewis, Oct. 14—at Adams State, Oct. 21—Colorado State-Pueblo, Oct. 28—at New Mexico Highlands, Nov. 4—at Colorado Mesa and Nov. 11—South Dakota Mines.