Chadron State senior Wade French of Herriman Utah, won the 197-pound Elite Division championship at the University of Nebraska-Kearney Open Wrestling Tournament on Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Four other Eagles also placed in the Amateur brackets in the first of two major open meets before the Eagles head into the core of dual season.
"Wade is starting to get back to where we saw him last year," said CSC Coach Brett Hunter. "We had a pretty good day, overall. We got a lot of mat time, and that's what we need right now. I'm proud of our effort."
French's victories came on three decisions. He downed Cole Forrester of Air Force, 5-0, won a 5-4 decision over David Dow, the NAIA's No. 3 197-pounder from Baker University in Kansas and then avenged a loss from an earlier dual, downing Donnie Negus of Colorado Mesa in the tournament finals. Negus won 5-0 in Durango on Nov. 16, after French had difficulty making weight so he could compete.
In the Amateur Division, freshmen Preston Renner of Westminster, Colo., and Gavin Eason of Firth, Neb., each placed sixth.
At 165 pounds, Renner opened with a 4-2 win over the fifth-ranked junior college wrestler, Andrew DeArmond of Barton County Community College in Kansas. He went 4-2 before reaching the six-match limit.
Eason made it to the semis with a technical fall and a major decision at 174 pounds
Two promising CSC heavyweights who are redshirt freshmen also placed in the Amateur Division before the match limits ended their competition.
Mason Watt of Broomfield, Colo., finished third with a 5-1 record. He pinned three consecutive opponents to reach the semifinals, where he lost to Wyoming's Terren Swartz 3-1. He then won 6-3 over another Cowboy entry, Brooks Baker. Watt is now 7-2 for the season.
Eli Hinojosa, former state champion from Chase County High at Imperial, opened with a third-period pin over Colorado Mesa's Taj Van der Linde and a 5-2 win over UNK's Jack Cotton to advance to the third round. After a 3-2 loss to Wyoming’s Baker, he reeled off three decisions in a row in consolations before receiving a medical forfeit for Van der Linde and finishing with 6-1 record and in sixth place.
Two more CSC freshmen, Tate Stoddard, a 125-pounder from Glenrock, Wyo., and Terry Winstead, a 184-pounder from Harrah, Okla., had 4-2 records.
The Eagles’ next action will be at the Fort Hays State Open on Saturday, Dec. 7.
The Eagles’ results at Kearney:
Elite Division
141--Christian Miller, UNL, tech. fall Joe Ritzen, CSC, 16-0; Jebben Keyes, Augustana, SD, pinned Ritzen, 4:07.
149--Noah Ottum, Colo. Mines, major dec. Caleb Haskell, CSC, 10-0; Haskell dec. Michael Jeijo, West Colo, 6-4; Jacob Greenwood, Wyoming, pinned Haskell, 4:10.
165--Tanner Cook, SD State, pinned Tate Allison, CSC, 4:25; Hayden Harris, Colo. Mesa, major dec. Allison, 15-4.
197--Wade French, CSC, dec. Cole Forrester, Air Force Academy, 6-0; French dec David Dow, Baker U, Kan, 5-4; French dec. Donnie Negus, Colo. Mesa, 9-3.
Amateur Division
125--Tate Stoddard, CSC, pinned Mark Mayhugh, Colo. West, 0.53; Quinn Melofchik, AFA, dec. Stoddard, 3-1; Stoddard dec. Evan Shell, NE Junior College, Colo, 6-3; Stoddard pinned
Quinn Melofchik, AFA, 3-1; Stoddard dec. pinned Tayln Perez, NE Kan. Tech, 5:57; John Cleristor, Iowa West. CC, dec. Stoddard 7-3.
133--Kobe Lepe, CSC, pinned Andy Rojas, Colby CC, 6:54; Blake Leiszler, Cloud County CC,
dec, Lepe, 6-4; Lepe dec Albert Werden, Cloud County, 9-2; Gabe Martinez, Colo. Mines, dec. Lepe 8-4.
141--Clay Eagle, CSC, dec. Enis Ida, Texas Wesleyan, 11-9; Parker Wright, Ottawa U, Kan, major dec Eagle, 8-0; Eagles major dec. Beau Kaup, Midland U, Neb, 14-2; Kaena DeSantos, Colby CC, pinned Eagle 2:40.
149--Harrison Gocke, CSC, dec. Brandon Gonzalez, Concordia, 9-6; Kolby Droegemeier, Barton Co. CC; dec. Gocke 6-0; Gocke major dec, Simon Enkhbold, Doane, 12-3; Gocke, dec. Ariel Rodriguez, NJC, 7-2; Colton Woods, AFA, dec. Gocke, 11-7.
149--Evan Waddington, CSC, won by forfeit Evan Killgore, NMHU; Waddington pinned Kaleb Canoyer, UNK, 3:33; Chase McLaren, Grandview, Iowa, dec. Waddington, 8-1; Melvin Hernandez, Iowa Western, pinned Waddington, 4:39.
165--Preston Renner, CSC, dec. Andy Dearmond, Barton County, 4-2; Renner dec. Marcus Urban, Dak. Wesl, 7-6; Isaiah Crosby, Iowa Western, tech. fall Renner, 16-0; Renner pinned Cole Hernandez, West, Colo, 1:45; Renner dec. Cevonn Keys, NJC, 9-4; Dracius McKee, Texas Wesl, pinned Renner, 4:07, and placed sixth.
165-- Seth Simants, CSC, major dec. Dylan Archuleta, Bethany, Kan, 10-2; Dracius McKee, Texas Wesl, major dec. Simants, 15-7; Andy Dearmond, Barton CC, pinned Simants, 1:46.
174--Lennorise Echols, York, dec Tucker Allison, CSC, 6-4; Jake Viera, NMHU, dec. Allison 2-0.
174--Gavin Eason, CSC, tech. fall, Garrett Cornwell, Doane, 17-2; Eason major dec. Gerald Wiza, NW Kan. Tech, 16-4; Skyler Noftsger, SD State, major dec. Eason, 9-1; Jacobi Deal, NW Kan. Tech, dec. Eason 7-2; Jack Goin, Cent. Mo, dec. Eason, 5-3.
184--Jay Westcott, CSC, dec. Bobby Williams, Pratt CC, 6-3; Dom Robles, CSU-Pueblo, dec. Westcott, 5-3; Pierro Garcia, unatt, dec. Westcott, 7-4.
184--Terry Winstead, CSC, dec. Oscar Ramirez-Garcia, Concordia, 6-2; Joey Ewalt, Barton, dec. Winstead, 10-6; Winstead, pinned Micah Sterling, Cloud County, 1:35; Winstead, pinned Jason Watkins, Concordia, 4:28; Winstead pinned Dom Robles, CSU-P, 6:59; Lance Jarrett, unasst, pinned Winstead, 1:03.
184--Ryder Fuchs, CSC, pinned Pierro Garcia, unatt, 4:07; Jayson Davis, CSU-P, dec. Fuchs, 7-5; Bobby Williams, Pratt, dec. Fuchs, 7-4.
197--Gavin Peitzmeier, CSC, dec. Sean Jackson, Colby, 6-1, Peitzmeier, dec. Bryce Westmoreland, Pratt, 2-0; Luke Allen, NMHU, dec. Peitzmeier, 6-2; Peitzmeier, dec. Kade Holman, NW Kan. Tech, 6-0; Kash Anderson, Colo. Mesa, pinned Peitzmeier, 1:58.
Hwt.--Eli Hinojosa, CSC, pinned Taj Van der Linda, Colo. Mesa, 6:45; Hinojosa dec. Jack Sutton, UNK, 5-2; Brooks Baker, Wyo, dec. Hinojosa, 3-2; Hinojosa, dec. Trevor Stephens, Iowa Western, 2-1; Hinojosa dec. Zane Miller, Texas Wesl, 5-3; Hinojosa won by medical forfeit over Van der Linda, Colo. Mesa, and was awarded sixth.
Hwt.--Mason Watt, CSC, pinned Trevor Stephens, Iowa Western, 4:20; Watt pinned Darius Wilkins, Pratt, 2:01; Watt pinned Demitrius Miller, Concordia, 4:55; Terren Swartz, Wyo, dec. Watt, 3-1; Watt dec. Brooks Baker, Wyoming, 6-3, and was awarded third.
