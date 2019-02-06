Chadron State College Head Wrestling Coach Brett Hunter will be among 13 inductees into the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches' Hall of Fame in June. The announcement was made last week.
Hunter is one of five wrestlers in the new class, which also includes three who were elected as coaches, three as contributors and two as officials.
Hunter’s career as a wrestler began when he was 4 years old. His parents, Roger and Elizabeth, kept tabs on the results and his total record nearly 20 years later when he won his second national championship for the Eagles was 576-59.
Hunter had a 141-10 record at the Rushville High School, where he was a four-time state tournament placewinner. When he graduated, he shared the school record for most victories. Hunter was the Class D state champion at 112 pounds as a sophomore in 2002 and at 152 pounds as a senior in 2004. He also placed third at 103 pounds as a freshman and second at 125 as a junior. He pinned 91 of his prep opponents.
After high school, he continued his wrestling and academic career at Chadron State, where he became a two-time NCAA Division II national champion. He is the school's only two-time national champ--winning at 165 pounds as a sophomore in 2007 and at 174 pounds as a senior in 2009.
Hunter is Chadron State’s winningest wrestler, racking up a 133-32 record.
After graduating in 2009, Hunter was the assistant to his college coach, Scott Ritzen, and succeeded Ritzen as the head coach in the summer of 2012.
In seven seasons as the head coach, Hunter’s teams have a 55-38 dual record and have had at least one qualifier at the NCAA Championships each season. Three of them have earned All-American honors by placing at the national tourney. They are Jordan Debus, Perry McAfee and Dustin Stodola.
Hunter will be the 10 former Chadron State wrestler to enter the Hall of Fame. The others, their hometown and the year they were inducted, follow:
Bob Lynch, Broken Bow, 1996; Mark Jensen, Burwell, 1999; Mike Max, Cozad and Burwell, 2006; Donnie Siefried, Sargent, 2008; Phil Hoyt, Mullen, 2012; Bart Voycheske, Chadron (also coached at Ogallala) 2015; and Leonard Hawkins, Omaha, and Randy Hansen, Stanton, both 2018.
A large number of other CSC wrestlers have been inducted for the success they had while coaching the sport in Nebraska high schools.
Those honorees, their home countries or hometowns in parenthesis, the schools where they coached and the year they were inducted follow:
Mo Tehrani, (Iran), Valentine, 1984; Bill Kant, (Lance Creek and Lusk, Wyo.) Chadron; Pat Cullen, (Pueblo, Colo.) Alliance, 1992; Dave Boyd, (Lusk), Norfolk, 2001; Brent Abrams, (Sidney), Tekamah-Herman, 2003; and John McGary, (Cody, Wyo.), Tri-County High, 2011.
Several others who graduated from Chadron State and may have participated in other sports but did not wrestle for the Eagles, also are in the Hall of Fame for their coaching success. They include:
Lanny Neese, (Elm Creek), Rushville and Columbus, 1986; Ron Klemke, (Hemingford), Oshkosh, 1991; Dan Brost (Hemingford), Mullen, 1994; Burnell Guy (Alliance), Beatrice, 2001; and Bill Pile, (Harrisburg), Harrison and Mullen, 2003.
Four more Chadron State graduates are in the Hall of Fame for their contributions to the sport.
Among them is Orval Borgialli, a native of Newcastle, Wyo., who was a member of Chadron State’s first wresting team as a senior in 1958-59 after initially coming to CSC to play football. He was among the first, if not the first, the head wrestling coach at the University of Nebraska. He coached the Cornhuskers for 14 years (1964-78).
While at UNL, Borgialli also was the director of the Devaney Center, where the state tournament took place many years. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1985 for his leadership in making the tournament a success.
Other CSC alums who have been inducted into the Hall of Fame as contributors are Rex Jones, a Chadron native who after coaching football and track at Mullen, Hemingford, Rushville and Chadron High Schools and serving as the principal at Chadron High, became the associate director of the Nebraska School Activities Association for 26 years. During that span, Jones directed the State Wrestling Tournament and served as chairman of the National Wrestling Rules Committee, among many other duties. In 2009, he was one of three recipients of the Don Gable “America Needs Wrestling” Award given by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.
Others inducted as contributors have been Rod Sones of Rushville, who was an assistant coach at his hometown high school for nearly 20 years, and Hemingford native Ed “Murph” Planansky, who had never seen a wrestling match before he was asked by Bill Kant to serve as his assistant coach at Chadron High in the fall of 1960. Planansky later was the head mat mentor at Hemingford and Hay Springs and coached the sport for a total of 35 years.
Sones was honored in 2008 and Planansky in 2017.
At least two Chadron State grads have been inducted into the Hall of Fame as officials. They are Rich Reinert, an Ainsworth native who spent much of his career as a teacher at North Platte High School, and Mike Mitchell, a Torrington product who played football at CSC and later coached both that sport and track at West Holt, Rushville and Sidney. Mitchell also made time to referee wrestling for 21 years and then critiqued referees at the behest of the Nebraska School Activities Association for several years.
Besides Hunter, another two-time state champion from Rushville and a CSC graduate, Zach Kearns, was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year as a competitor last year. He did not wrestle for the Eagles, but was a starting linebacker for the football team his senior year.
This year's class, in addition to Hunter, is as follows: coaches Tony Brown, Norfolk, Bruce Bricker, Holdrege, and Bob West, Elm Creek; competitors Brett Allgood, Bennington, Jeremie Eckley, Sidney, Jay Sherer, Columbus, and Matt Vacanti, Papillion; contributors Daryl Boots, West Point, Jeff Paige, Grand Island, and Fred Spale, Schuyler; and officials Rick Price, Omaha, and Ron Smith, Kearney.
The Hall of Fame Banquet and induction ceremony is to take place at 5 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Borders Inn and Suites of Grand Island.