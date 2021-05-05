CSC’s Parham makes Midlands team

Chadron State College junior guard Teddy Parham was selected by the Omaha World-Herald last week to its annual NCAA Division II All-Midlands Basketball Team, after he helped lead the Eagles to the RMAC Tournament for the first time in nearly a decade during the 2020-21 season.

In addition, CSC junior forward Jacob Jefferson was accorded honorable mention.

Parham led the Eagles in total points, rebounds, steals and field goals. His 14.8 points per game were third among Nebraska NCAA Division II players for the season. The second half of Parham's season included games of 24, 32 and 28 points. He also had five steals in the Eagles' home finale.

A native of Las Angeles and a transfer from Santa Monica College, Parham shot 43.3 percent overall from the field and 40.7 percent (37-91) from the 3-point line.

Jefferson was the Eagles’ leading scorer (15.4 ppg) and rebounder (5.7) when he suffered a leg injury early in the second half of the seventh game and was lost for the season. He was shooting a team-best 61.6 percent from the field and was 9-of-18 on treys when he was sidelined.

This was Jefferson’s third year with the Eagles. He’s from Buckeye, Ariz.