CSC’s Parham makes Midlands team

Chadron State College junior guard Teddy Parham was selected by the Omaha World-Herald last week to its annual NCAA Division II All-Midlands Basketball Team, after he helped lead the Eagles to the RMAC Tournament for the first time in nearly a decade during the 2020-21 season.
In addition, CSC junior forward Jacob Jefferson was accorded honorable mention.
Parham led the Eagles in total points, rebounds, steals and field goals. His 14.8 points per game were third among Nebraska NCAA Division II players for the season. The second half of Parham's season included games of 24, 32 and 28 points. He also had five steals in the Eagles' home finale.
A native of Las Angeles and a transfer from Santa Monica College, Parham shot 43.3 percent overall from the field and 40.7 percent (37-91) from the 3-point line.
Jefferson was the Eagles’ leading scorer (15.4 ppg) and rebounder (5.7) when he suffered a leg injury early in the second half of the seventh game and was lost for the season. He was shooting a team-best 61.6 percent from the field and was 9-of-18 on treys when he was sidelined.
This was Jefferson’s third year with the Eagles. He’s from Buckeye, Ariz.
Three of the five NCAA II choices on the World-Herald’s all-star team are from Wayne State, which had an 11-7 record. The Wildcats included Jordan Janssen, who averaged 16 points and 9.8 rebounds last season and was named the all-star team’s captain for the second year in a row.
Another of the selections is Nebraska-Kearney senior Austin Luger, a 6-8 Alliance native who averaged 13.8 points and 5.7 rebounds. The Lopers had an 8-14 record.
Another Alliance product, 5-10 sophomore guard Mason Hiemstra, was placed on the World-Herald’s NAIA Midlands All-Star Team. He averaged 15.8 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Hastings Broncos, who had a 6-19 record.
Three Kearney and two Wayne State players made up the NCAA Division II Midlands Women’s Team chosen by the Omaha newspaper. The Lady Lopers finished 23-4, won their conference tournament for the first time and played in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2009. One of the Lopers, Elisa Backes, led her team in scoring at 13.4 points a game despite coming off the bench, and was named the all-star team’s captain.
Two Chadron State veterans, Taryn Foxen of Aurora, Colo., and Jori Peters of Mitchell, received honorable mention. Foxen averaged 14.5 points, but played in just seven of the Eagles’ 13 games because of health issues. Peters scored a team-high 124 points and averaged 9.5.