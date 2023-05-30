Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Chadron State College graduate student Kyla Sawvell placed third in the hammer throw at the NCAA Division II National Track and Field Championships last Thursday, May 25 at Colorado State University-Pueblo.

Sawvell’s best throw measured 61.43 meters, or 201 feet, 6 inches. The Wall, S.D., native was one of only three contestants to hit more than 200 feet. This is the third year in a row that she has earned All-American laurels in the event.

It was the eighth time that Sawvell has earned All-American honors in the throws. That includes placing third in the shot put and fifth in the weight throw while competing for the Eagles at the Division II National Indoor Championships in March.

She has concluded her career as a 12-time Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference champion.

This year’s national hammer throw winner for the third year in a row was Judith Essemiah of Grand Valley State in Michigan, who threw a career-best 64.31 meters, or 211 feet even. The runner-up was Hannah Woelfling of Millersville University in Pennsylvania at 61.68 meters, or 203-4.

After Sawvell won the bronze medal, placing tourth and fifth were entries from Wayne State College in Nebraska. Brooklynn Chipps threw 197-5 and McKenzie Scheil 195-1.

A year ago, Essemiah’s winning mark was 207-8, Scheil was the runner-up at 195-5 and Chipps was third at 192-11. Then a student at Black Hills State, Sawvell placed sixth in the hammer throw, hitting 186-8. Woelfling, this year’s runner-up, was 10th last year at 180 feet.

Sawvell placed seventh in the hammer in 2021 at 186-1. Essemiah’s winning mark that year was 205-5 while Scheil was second at 193-10 and Woelfiling was fourth at 186-6.

Sawvell also was a shot put qualifier at this year’s championships for the third year in a row, but she missed making the finals by 2 ¼ inches and finished 11th. She had the sixth longest qualifying mark of 49 feet, 1 inch, but her best last Saturday was 48-10.

She was the silver medalist in the shot in 2021 at 50-11 ½, her career-best, and she placed seventh in 2022 at 48-8. This year’s shot put winner was Lexi Hurst of Minnesota State-Mankato at 53-10 ¼. Katherine Higgins of CSU-Pueblo was the runner-up at 51-4 ½.

Chadron State’s Shane Collins of Bison, S.D., was among the 20 men’s hammer throw qualifiers at this year’s national showdown, but he was not quite up to par during the competition. He fouled on his first two attempts and threw 184-3 on his third attempts.

The national winner was another Grand Valley State senior, Jacob Urban, at 216-8.

Collins, who has won the RMAC hammer throw each of the past two years and holds the conference record 202-0 with his 2022 gold medal mark. He won the conference title this year with his season-best of 197-10.

Collins has another year of eligibility remaining, and at last report it planning to return to Chadron State this coming year to throw again and work on his master’s degree.

The Bison, S.D., High School graduate has earned nothing but A’s during the past four years at CSC while preparing to become a teacher. Last week, he was named to the RMAC Academic All-Conference Track and Field First-Team for 2023.

Collins and his long-time girlfriend, Courtney Smith of Rock Springs, Wyo., are being married this weekend. She also is a hammer thrower for the Eagles and placed at this year’s conference meet.