CSC softball adds three players

Chadron State College Head Softball Coach Kaley Ness said last week that three players have confirmed they plan to enroll at CSC this fall and join her team. One is a transfer and the others will be freshmen.
The transfer is Caitlin Lotspeich, a pitcher from Feather River Community College at Quincy, Calif. As a freshman in the spring of 2019, she was second-team all-conference, had a 9-6 record, a 3.18 earned run average and threw 11 complete games.
Lotspeich was a four-time all-conference honoree and a 2017 all-state honorable mention athlete at at Mazama High in Klamath, Ore. She will join CSC as a sophomore, as California community college student-athletes are not being charged with a season of participation for the spring 2020 season.
The freshman recruits include Jessie Henchenski, an infielder from Poudre High School in Fort Collins, Colo., where she played third base. She also was a four-time all-conference choice who led her team in both hitting with a .417 average and on-base percentage at .481 last fall, when Colorado teams play softball. She also drove in a team-high 23 runs.
The third recruit is Samantha Conradie, who earned all-state last fall at Legacy High at Broomfield, Colo., after helping her team win the regional tournament title and a trip to the state tourney. A three-time all-conference selection, Conradie had a .397 career batting average and struck out just 15 times in 257 at-bats. Catcher is among the positions she is expected to play at CSC
Coach Ness also said senior outfielder Ellie Owens plans to return for another season after the 2020 schedule was ended prematurely by the coronavirus pandemic and the NCAA ruled it will not count as a year of eligibility.
The coach added that two more seniors are still deciding whether to return.
The Eagles had played 23 games when the 2020 season ended following a double-header on March 8.
