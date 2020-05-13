CSC softball adds three players

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Chadron State College Head Softball Coach Kaley Ness said last week that three players have confirmed they plan to enroll at CSC this fall and join her team. One is a transfer and the others will be freshmen.

The transfer is Caitlin Lotspeich, a pitcher from Feather River Community College at Quincy, Calif. As a freshman in the spring of 2019, she was second-team all-conference, had a 9-6 record, a 3.18 earned run average and threw 11 complete games.

Lotspeich was a four-time all-conference honoree and a 2017 all-state honorable mention athlete at at Mazama High in Klamath, Ore. She will join CSC as a sophomore, as California community college student-athletes are not being charged with a season of participation for the spring 2020 season.

The freshman recruits include Jessie Henchenski, an infielder from Poudre High School in Fort Collins, Colo., where she played third base. She also was a four-time all-conference choice who led her team in both hitting with a .417 average and on-base percentage at .481 last fall, when Colorado teams play softball. She also drove in a team-high 23 runs.